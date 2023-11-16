November 16, 2023

Experts urge reforms at FDA to rebuild trust

by The Hastings Center

regulation
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

In a new report aimed at rebuilding trust in health care and science, leading experts urge the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to adopt five reforms to rebuild public trust amid controversies around vaccine approvals.

In "Securing the Trustworthiness of the FDA to Build Public Trust in Vaccines," Leah Z. Rand, Daniel P. Carpenter, Aaron Kesselheim, Anushka Bhaskar, Jonathan J. Darrow, and William B. Feldman recommend the FDA consider five major factors to maintain its trustworthiness as an organization and to enhance in its decisions, including:

  • Making decisions that are consistent with its existing rules
  • Employing expert decision-makers
  • Avoiding problematic interference from politicians
  • Staying connected to public preference
  • Providing transparency in its decision-making process

"The pandemic revealed that the FDA must navigate political interests, and its responsibilities to be accountable and make evidence-informed decisions, with missteps leading to a lack of ," said Leah Rand, one of the authors who is a research scientist at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

The authors state that "these five conditions, both procedural and substantive, are necessary for FDA trustworthiness, particularly when it conducts reviews and issues approvals, given that it is a government agency subject to political control."

The essay is part of a new Hastings Center special report, "Time to Rebuild: Essays on Trust in Health Care and Science," which explores the causes of the decline in trust in health and science and proposes pathways to rebuild in a series of articles.

"The must rebuild trust, and the authors of this article have given us five clear conditions for the FDA to regain the confidence of the American public," said Gregory E. Kaebnick, a senior research scholar at The Hastings Center and an editor of the special report.

More information: Leah Z. Rand et al, Securing the Trustworthiness of the FDA to Build Public Trust in Vaccines, Hastings Center Report (2023). DOI: 10.1002/hast.1525

Journal information: Hastings Center Report

Provided by The Hastings Center

Citation: Experts urge reforms at FDA to rebuild trust (2023, November 16) retrieved 16 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-experts-urge-reforms-fda-rebuild.html
