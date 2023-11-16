The Hastings Center, founded in 1969, is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit bioethics research institute based in the United States. It is dedicated to the examination of essential questions in health care, biotechnology, and the environment. The center has over 180 fellows, including many physicians, attorneys, PhDs and bioethicists. It is headquartered in Garrison, New York, on the former Woodlawn estate designed by Richard Upjohn.

Address 21 Malcolm Gordon Rd, Garrison, New York, United States of America 10524 Website http://www.thehastingscenter.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hastings_Center



