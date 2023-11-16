The Hastings Center, founded in 1969, is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit bioethics research institute based in the United States. It is dedicated to the examination of essential questions in health care, biotechnology, and the environment. The center has over 180 fellows, including many physicians, attorneys, PhDs and bioethicists. It is headquartered in Garrison, New York, on the former Woodlawn estate designed by Richard Upjohn.

21 Malcolm Gordon Rd, Garrison, New York, United States of America 10524
http://www.thehastingscenter.org/
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hastings_Center

The Hastings Center

Experts urge reforms at FDA to rebuild trust

In a new report aimed at rebuilding trust in health care and science, leading experts urge the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to adopt five reforms to rebuild public trust amid controversies around vaccine approvals.

Social Sciences

Nov 16, 2023

Precaution and governance of emerging technologies

Precautionary approaches to governance of emerging technology, which call for constraints on the use of technology whose potential harms and other outcomes are highly uncertain, are often criticized for reflecting "risk panics," ...

Biotechnology

Nov 10, 2016

The Five Horsemen of the Modern World

Global warming, food shortages, water shortages and quality, chronic illness and obesity - these worldwide crises share striking similarities: each is getting worse, despite extensive and concerted efforts to control them. ...

Environment

May 10, 2016

