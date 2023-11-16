Since 1971, the Hastings Center Report has been one of the leading journals of bioethics in the United States. It is published six times each year by the Hastings Center in Garrison, New York. Gregory Kaebnick is the current editor. The peer-reviewed journal focuses on legal, moral and social issues in medicine and the life sciences. The Report’s readership includes physicians, nurses, health care lawyers, and bioethicists. The Report publishes a variety of article types, ranging from Contributions may take many forms: Print and online subscriptions to the Report are available to individuals and libraries worldwide through The Hastings Center.

Publisher Hastings Center Country United States U.S. History 1971 - Website http://www.thehastingscenter.org/Publications/HCR/Default.aspx

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA