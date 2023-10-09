October 9, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Vacuum cleaner-effect in fungi can hold nanoplastics at bay

by Lund University

Vacuum cleaner-effect in fungi can hold nanoplastics at bay
Graphical abstract. Credit: Science of The Total Environment (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2023.166503

Using micro-engineered soil models, researchers at Lund University in Sweden have investigated the effect of tiny polystyrene particles on bacteria and fungi. While these nanoplastics reduced both bacterial and fungal growth, the fungus actually managed to "clean up" their surroundings, thereby easing the effect of the plastics. Their work has been published in Science of The Total Environment.

"Plastic waste is a huge global problem. Whether carelessly discarded into nature, leaking from landfills or scoring from materials such as car tires and synthetic clothes—large amounts of micro- and nanoplastics end up in our soils," says Micaela Mafla Endara, biology researcher at Lund University.

Nanoplastics have been proven to induce toxicity in diverse organisms, yet very little is known how this new pollutant is affecting the ecosystem. To study these nanoparticles of polystyrene, the researchers used microfluidic chips, a growth system that allowed them to observe interactions of single cells with the plastics under the microscope.

"At the highest nanoplastics concentration, the caught most of the tiny plastics present in their vicinity, in a process that we labeled the 'vacuum cleaner effect.' Overall, we found that nanoplastics can cause a direct negative effect on the soil microbes. This highlights the need for further studies that can explain how the microbial stress response might affect soil functions," says Micaela Mafla Endara.

The nanoplastic particles clung to the surface of the fungal branches in such a way that the surroundings were almost -free. The fungus cleaned up its surroundings under high concentrations, and could then grow better again. Although the results of the study were confirmed for many conditions, the researchers point out that it might be species dependent.

"This serves as a reminder to reduce our plastic waste and the pollution of soils. Finding fungi that can specifically collect nanoplastics from the soil solution may help other organisms to sustain the pollution better, and perhaps attract bacteria that can break down plastics. The fungal 'vacuum cleaner' is not an easy fix for the problem, but can give a little hope for the future," concludes Edith Hammer, biology researcher at Lund University.

More information: Paola M. Mafla-Endara et al, Exposure to polystyrene nanoplastics reduces bacterial and fungal biomass in microfabricated soil models, Science of The Total Environment (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2023.166503

Journal information: Science of the Total Environment

Provided by Lund University

Citation: Vacuum cleaner-effect in fungi can hold nanoplastics at bay (2023, October 9) retrieved 9 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-vacuum-cleaner-effect-fungi-nanoplastics-bay.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Polystyrene nanoplastics inhibit key signaling pathways for activation of immune T cells
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Oct 8, 2023

If Mold & Fungal Spores are Literally Everywhere, Then Why. . .

Oct 8, 2023

Nobel Prize in medicine: Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman

Oct 4, 2023

Plasmid DNA from Pfizer COVID Vaccine Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Pharmacist Injected Me w/ COVID Booster Before the Alcohol from the Prep Pad Dried

Sep 25, 2023

Microglia and myelin's role in Alzheimer’s disease

Sep 23, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)