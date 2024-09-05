Lund University (Swedish: Lunds universitet) is one of Europe's most prestigious universities and Scandinavia's largest institutions for education and research, frequently ranked among the world's top 100 universities. The university, located in the city of Lund in the province of Scania, Sweden, traces its roots back to 1425, when a Franciscan studium generale was founded in Lund next to the Lund Cathedral, making it the oldest institution of higher education in Scandinavia followed by studium generales in Uppsala in 1477 and Copenhagen in 1479. The current university was founded in 1666 after Sweden had won Scania in the 1658 peace agreement with Denmark. Lund University has eight faculties, with additional campuses in the cities of Malmö and Helsingborg, with 47,266 students in more than 274 different programmes and 2000 separate courses. It belongs to the League of European Research Universities as well as the global Universitas 21 network.

Address
Paradisgatan 2, Lund, Skåne, Sweden
Website
http://www.lu.se/english
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lund_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Lund University

Organic farms can double plant diversity—but only with time

It takes a long time, up to several decades, before the benefits of organic farming take full effect on land that was previously cultivated conventionally, a new study from Lund University suggests. After thirty years, the ...

Ecology

Sep 2, 2024

7

21

Bumblebees' sense of direction rivals that of humans, study shows

Bumblebees have a great capacity to navigate despite their small brain size. This is borne out of new research conducted at Lund University in Sweden. The research results can potentially benefit the development of navigation ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 14, 2024

0

25

Errors detected in several historical consumer price indices

Research from Lund University found several inaccuracies in historical CPIs in popular online databases. The findings, appearing in Cliometrica, can have major consequences for future research. Faults in the data might already ...

Economics & Business

Jun 18, 2024

0

0

Aggressive wall lizard provides clues to understanding evolution

Body shape, color and behavior often evolve together as species adapt to their environment. Researchers from Lund University in Sweden have studied this phenomenon in a specific type of large, bright green and aggressive ...

Plants & Animals

Apr 29, 2024

0

7

page 1 from 35