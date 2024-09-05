Lund University (Swedish: Lunds universitet) is one of Europe's most prestigious universities and Scandinavia's largest institutions for education and research, frequently ranked among the world's top 100 universities. The university, located in the city of Lund in the province of Scania, Sweden, traces its roots back to 1425, when a Franciscan studium generale was founded in Lund next to the Lund Cathedral, making it the oldest institution of higher education in Scandinavia followed by studium generales in Uppsala in 1477 and Copenhagen in 1479. The current university was founded in 1666 after Sweden had won Scania in the 1658 peace agreement with Denmark. Lund University has eight faculties, with additional campuses in the cities of Malmö and Helsingborg, with 47,266 students in more than 274 different programmes and 2000 separate courses. It belongs to the League of European Research Universities as well as the global Universitas 21 network.

Address Paradisgatan 2, Lund, Skåne, Sweden Website http://www.lu.se/english Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lund_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed