The journal is an international medium for publication of original research on the total environment with emphasis on changescaused by human activities. It is concerned with changes in the natural levels and distribution of chemical elements and theircompounds that may affect the well-being of the living world, or represent a threat to human health. Papers in applied environmentalchemistry and environmental health sciences are encouraged. Any changes in the landscape and total environmentcaused by man's activities are suitable topics. The scope is multidisciplinary and international.

