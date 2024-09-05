The journal is an international medium for publication of original research on the total environment with emphasis on changescaused by human activities. It is concerned with changes in the natural levels and distribution of chemical elements and theircompounds that may affect the well-being of the living world, or represent a threat to human health. Papers in applied environmentalchemistry and environmental health sciences are encouraged. Any changes in the landscape and total environmentcaused by man's activities are suitable topics. The scope is multidisciplinary and international.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/science-of-the-total-environment/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Science of the Total Environment

Satellites reveal ecosystems most vulnerable to drought

More severe droughts that will also last longer: this will primarily be a problem for irrigated croplands, as discovered by environmental scientist Qi Chen. Mixed forests with a variety of plant species will be the least ...

Ecology

Aug 26, 2024

0

1

Non-biting midges help us understand how to protect Lake Balaton

What was Lake Balaton like in its natural state, and when did it change? Can its near-natural condition still be restored? These are the questions the researchers from ELTE Science Faculty's Paleoenvironment and Climate Change ...

Environment

Aug 8, 2024

0

1

page 1 from 40