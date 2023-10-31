October 31, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

proofread

Sustainable and green development of magnesium production technology: A life-cycle perspective

by KeAi Communications Co.

Sustainable and green development of magnesium production technology: an environmental and economic life-cycle perspective
Magnesium Production Processess Cup Rally Championship. Credit: Xiaorui Huang, et al

Magnesium, the lightest metallic structural material, has been referred to as the most promising material for green engineering in the 21st century. Currently, magnesium finds extensive application in various sectors, including automotive manufacturing, railway transportation, 3C consumer electronics, aerospace production, and within prominent companies like Tesla and Apple.

In China, nearly all magnesium produced is done via the Pidgeon process. which involves the thermal reduction of calcined dolomite with ferrosilicon. Due to its inherent characteristics, however, this method generates large amounts of greenhouse gases (GHG) along with high consumption of fossil fuels.

To address this limitation, a team of researchers in China conducted a (LCA) to investigate the and GHG emissions associated with the Pidgeon process and five other alternative methods.

"We conducted the study at Fugu County, China's largest magnesium production site. We developed a cradle-to-gate life cycle model for Fugu magnesium, leveraging local technical processes and production data. This approach allows us to gain clear insights into the key factors for conserving energy and reducing within magnesium production," said the study's first author, Xiaorui Huang, a Ph.D. student at the Shenyang University of Chemical Technology.

Notably, the energy consumption and GHG emissions data for the current Pidgeon process in Fugu were recently updated, with figures of 6.38x105 MJ and 39.3 t CO2-eq., respectively.

"These figures are derived from the Chinese database and accurately portray the current state of domestic magnesium production technology. They hold substantial importance in establishing the initial carbon quota for the domestic magnesium industry," explained Mr. Huang.

The researchers also noted that a new magnesium production technology using Liaoning's abandoned magnesite as raw material and the coke oven gas from steelworks as fuel showed the best economic performance in terms of cost for .

Their findings are published in the journal Carbon Resources Conversion.

"We hope our work will provide useful insights for the sustainable development of magnesium industries and the proper route selection under the carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals of China," said Mr. Huang.

More information: Xiaorui Huang et al, A life cycle analysis on magnesium production processes: Energy consumption, carbon emission and economics, Carbon Resources Conversion (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.crcon.2023.10.002

Provided by KeAi Communications Co.

Citation: Sustainable and green development of magnesium production technology: A life-cycle perspective (2023, October 31) retrieved 31 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-sustainable-green-magnesium-production-technology.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Energy-efficient green route to magnesium production
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Using Ethyl Butyrate to flavor water?

Oct 28, 2023

Density calculation sometimes can be confusing

Oct 28, 2023

NMR Spectrum - expected triplets appear as singlets

Oct 24, 2023

2D electric field distribution in electrolyte solution

Oct 21, 2023

Fluorescent Sample with Cuvette but not with Plate -- Why?

Oct 20, 2023

Calculate the theoretical yield of a polymer (polysuccinimide)

Oct 20, 2023

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)