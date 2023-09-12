This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:
Researchers develop novel catalyst for carbon dioxide hydrogenation to formate
Hydrogenation of carbon dioxide (CO2) to formate is an attractive approach for the utilization of this greenhouse gas. However, non-precious metal-based catalysts for CO2 hydrogenation to formate suffer from either low activity or low stability. It is still challenging to develop low-cost and high-performance catalysts.
Recently, a research group led by Prof. Deng Dehui from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has developed an edge-rich molybdenum disulfide (ER-MoS2) catalyst for CO2 hydrogenation to formate with superior activity and high stability.
The study was published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition on July 20.
In the study, the ER-MoS2 with abundant edges delivered a high turnover frequency of 780.7 h-1 with formate selectivity of over 99% at 200°C, and exhibited good stability.
The researchers revealed that sulfur vacancies at MoS2 edges were the active sites, and the selective production of formate was enabled via a new water-mediated hydrogenation mechanism, in which surface OH* and H* species from H2O dissociation on the edge-sulfur vacancies served as moderate hydrogenating agents with residual O* reduced by H2.
"This work opens new avenues for developing low-cost non-noble metal catalysts for the hydrogenation of CO2 to formate," said Prof. Deng. "The water-mediated reaction mechanism also provides insights for designing MoS2-based catalysts for selective hydrogenation reactions."
More information: Zifeng Wang et al, Boosting CO2 Hydrogenation to Formate over Edge‐Sulfur Vacancies of Molybdenum Disulfide, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2023). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202307086
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences