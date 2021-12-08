December 8, 2021

Researchers propose new method for electrocatalytic hydrogenation of acetylene to ethylene under room temperature

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

hydrogen
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Ethylene is one of the most important building blocks in chemical synthesis. Traditional thermocatalytic hydrogenation of acetylene to ethylene (HAE) requires high temperatures and high pressure, leading to excessive energy consumption. Additionally, large amount of H2 consumption makes this process even more costly.

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Deng Dehui from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) realized highly efficient electrocatalytic hydrogenation of acetylene to ethylene (E-HAE) under room temperature by directly using water as hydrogen source.

The study was published in Nature Communications on Dec. 6.

Compared with the thermocatalytic path, the new process developed by the researchers can directly take water as hydrogen source under ambient temperature and pressure, thereby avoiding the additional supply of hydrogen. In combination with -based electricity, this process provides an environmentally-friendly, cheap, and efficient way for hydrogenation of acetylene to ethylene.

The researchers optimized the Cu catalyst to expose more active facets, facilitating preferential adsorption and hydrogenation of acetylene against hydrogen adsorption and evolution. By using a microporous gas diffusion layer to promote , they achieved a high Faradaic efficiency of 83.2% for ethylene production.

In-situ spectroscopic characterizations combined with density functional theory calculations demonstrated that from the Cu surface to adsorbed acetylene promoted the adsorption and hydrogenation of the acetylene, while suppressing the competitive hydrogen evolution reaction and facilitating ethylene desorption. This resulted in highly selective ethylene production via the electron-coupled proton transfer pathways.

"This process provides a green route for industrial production of C2H4 from C2H2 under mild conditions," said Prof. Deng.

Explore further

Catalytic hydrogenation of carbon dioxide to methanol
More information: Suheng Wang et al, Highly efficient ethylene production via electrocatalytic hydrogenation of acetylene under mild conditions, Nature Communications (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-27372-8
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers propose new method for electrocatalytic hydrogenation of acetylene to ethylene under room temperature (2021, December 8) retrieved 8 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-method-electrocatalytic-hydrogenation-acetylene-ethylene.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to calculate error on log(MW) and error on MW for an SDS-PAGE calculation?

Dec 07, 2021

What waste products are formed from sugar rocket fuel?

Dec 06, 2021

Is Sodium Flouride a toxin?

Dec 04, 2021

What exactly happens during a phase change?

Dec 04, 2021

Identification test for Rochelle Salt?

Dec 02, 2021

Which ether solvant must we ban when making grignard reagents?

Dec 01, 2021

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)