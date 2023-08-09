August 9, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Microalgae can detoxify methylmercury, study finds

by Stephanie Seay, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Microalgae can detoxify methylmercury, study finds
Freshwater microalgae Chlorella vulgaris demonstrated the ability to break down the neurotoxin methylmercury in water. Credit: ORNL, U.S. Dept of Energy

In the search for ways to fight methylmercury in global waterways, scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory discovered that some forms of phytoplankton are good at degrading the potent neurotoxin.

Phytoplankton, or microalgae, are known as accumulators of methylmercury. The plankton introduce methylmercury into the , where it makes its way to fish and eventually to humans. But researchers found that some forms of phytoplankton are also good at detoxifying methylmercury, even where there is no sunlight.

"We already knew that bacteria and photochemical processes can demethylate , but we proved that alone could do the job," said ORNL's Baohua Gu.

"The global mercury cycle is very complex, with lots of reactions taking place," said ORNL's Alex Johs. "Here we've discovered a new mechanism that can be used to improve the prediction and accuracy of mercury-cycling models to better assess risks to human health and the environment."

More information: Xujun Liang et al, Light-independent phytoplankton degradation and detoxification of methylmercury in water, Nature Water (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s44221-023-00117-1

Journal information: Nature Water

Provided by Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Citation: Microalgae can detoxify methylmercury, study finds (2023, August 9) retrieved 9 August 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-08-microalgae-detoxify-methylmercury.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Newly identified microbial process could reduce toxic methylmercury levels
0 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)