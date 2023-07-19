July 19, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Research team develops biosensor that could lead to quick and inexpensive test for osteoporosis risk

by American Chemical Society

A quick and inexpensive test for osteoporosis risk
With a new electrochemical device, less than a drop of blood could be all it takes for physicians to quickly and inexpensively identify people at greatest risk for osteoporosis. Credit: Adapted from ACS Central Science, 2023, DOI: 10.1021/acscentsci.3c00243

As life expectancy increases worldwide, age-associated diseases such as osteoporosis are having an increasing impact.

Although early detection could help physicians intervene as soon as possible—when treatment might offer the greatest benefit—this type of detection is not yet possible with current osteoporosis diagnostic tests. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Central Science have developed a biosensor that could someday help identify those most at risk for osteoporosis using less than a drop of blood.

Early intervention is critical to reducing the morbidity and mortality associated with osteoporosis, a condition characterized by an elevated risk of bone fractures and which affects about 54 million people in the U.S., according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation. The most common technique used to measure changes in bone mineral density (BMD)—dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry—is not sufficiently sensitive to detect BMD loss until a significant amount of damage has already occurred.

Several , however, have reported genetic variations known as (SNPs) that are associated with increased risk for osteoporosis. Using this information, Ciara K. O'Sullivan and colleagues wanted to develop a portable electrochemical device that would allow them to quickly detect five of these SNPs in finger-prick blood samples in a step toward .

The device involves an electrode array to which DNA fragments for each SNP are attached. When lysed whole blood is applied to the array, any DNA matching the SNPs binds the sequences and is amplified with recombinase polymerase that incorporates ferrocene, a label that facilitates electrochemical detection. Using this platform, the researchers detected osteoporosis-associated SNPs in 15 human blood samples, confirming their results with other methods.

As the DNA does not have to be purified from the blood, the analysis can be performed quickly (about 15 minutes) and inexpensively (less than $0.5 per SNP). Furthermore, because the equipment and reagents are readily accessible and portable, the researchers say that the device offers great potential for use at point-of-care settings, rather than being limited to a centralized laboratory.

The technology is also versatile and can be readily adapted to detect other SNPs, as the researchers showed previously when identifying in Tuberculosis mycobacterium from sputum and cardiomyopathy risk from blood. Although the device does not diagnose osteoporosis itself, it might help physicians identify people whom they should monitor more closely.

More information: Mayreli Ortiz et al, Generic Platform for the Multiplexed Targeted Electrochemical Detection of Osteoporosis-Associated Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Using Recombinase Polymerase Solid-Phase Primer Elongation and Ferrocene-Modified Nucleoside Triphosphates, ACS Central Science (2023). DOI: 10.1021/acscentsci.3c00243

Journal information: ACS Central Science

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: Research team develops biosensor that could lead to quick and inexpensive test for osteoporosis risk (2023, July 19) retrieved 19 July 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-07-team-biosensor-quick-inexpensive-osteoporosis.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Drug treatment combined with exercise could be the best osteoporosis therapy
12 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)