This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Researchers from Newcastle Business School, The University of Newcastle, and UNSW Business School, University of New South Wales, have published a new paper in the Journal of Consumer Psychology that provides a comprehensive review of consumer research journals from both marketing and non-marketing disciplines.

By identifying gaps in the literature, the paper offers guidance for those seeking to further progress consumer research.

The article is authored by Edwin Camilleri, Nitika Garg, and Shah Jahan Miah.

A thriving field of study, consumer research provides relevant source material on vast range of issues studied across multiple disciplines, including choice and decision processes, lifestyle and culture, health and wellness, and existing and new technologies. Previous reviews of consumer research focused exclusively on journals, articles, and authors in the marketing field—but not on the impact or citation frequency of specific topics from both "inside" and "outside" the marketing field.

The authors identified emerging, declining and the most impactful topics in both between 1999 and 2019. Based on a review of literature during that period, the authors found that non-marketing journals focusing on consumer research has continually increased, particularly since 2055, while the number of marketing journals publishing consumer research has remained relatively consistent.

Through a five-step process of data collection, topic modeling and analysis, the team discovered that several topics from non-marketing disciplines have grown significantly in terms of coverage and citations. For example, topics such as food waste, technology, and sustainability reflect emerging contemporary issues pertinent to consumers. Marketing scholars have taken interest and are applying various marketing concepts and theories to these subjects, adding fresh scholarship to the field.

The authors propose topics for future research based on subjects common "inside" consumer psychology literature that haven't yet been explored in relation to the topics of emerging interest in other fields. These "gaps" include self-regulation, consumption experience and giving behavior.

The authors also identified the Journal of Consumer Psychology and the Journal of Consumer Research as two of the marketing journals at the forefront of cutting-edge consumer psychology research.

Given that the study concluded in 2019, the authors note that marketing scholars are also now considering a range of consumer relevant issues in the wake of the pandemic, which will add additional breadth and stimulate new perspectives to the field.

Provided by Society for Consumer Psychology