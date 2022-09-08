September 8, 2022

Are 'green' household consumer products less toxic than traditional products?

laundry detergents
To reduce the environmental impacts related to the manufacturing and disposal of household consumer products (HCPs)—such as laundry detergents, all-purpose cleaners, insecticides, and toothpaste—several companies are marketing "green" product formulations. New research published in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry demonstrates that green HCPs are not necessarily less toxic or more degradable than their conventional counterparts, however.

Analyses revealed that compared with conventional formulations, some formulations of green products were less toxic, some were similar, and some were even more toxic. These findings applied for tests run both before and after degradation of the products.

"Although the study itself is rooted in aquatic toxicology, it has broader implications in fields related to marketing, , and economics," said corresponding author Austin Gray, Ph.D., of Virginia Tech.

More information: Are Green Household Consumer Products Less Toxic than Conventional Products? An Assessment Involving Grass Shrimp (Palaemon pugion) and Daphnia Magna, Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry (2022). DOI: 10.1002/etc.5435
Journal information: Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry

