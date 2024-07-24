The Journal of Consumer Research publishes scholarly research that covers empirical, theoretical, and methodological aspects of research on consumer behavior, spanning a broad range of fields including psychology, marketing, sociology, economics, anthropology, and communications. It is published by the University of Chicago Press.

Publisher
University of Chicago Press
Country
United States
History
1974-present
Website
http://jcr.wisc.edu

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Consumer Research

