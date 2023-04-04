New insights into engineering climate smart crops for the future

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Response of cotyledons to light in G. gynandra. (A) Representative images of G. gynandra seedlings illustrating greening and unhooking of the cotyledons. (B) Total chlorophyll over time (data shown as means from three biological replicates at each time point, ± 1 SD from the mean). First 4 hours shown in inset. Bar along the x axis indicates periods of light (0 to 14 and 22 to 24 hours) or dark (14 to 22 hours). (C and D) Representative transmission electron micrographs of etioplast to chloroplast transition in mesophyll (C) and bundle sheath cells (D) at 0, 0.5, 2, 4, and 24 hours after exposure to light. Asterisks and arrowheads indicate the prolamellar body and prothylakoid membranes, respectively. Scale bars represent 0.5 mm for seedlings (A) and 50 μm for cotyledons (A) and 500 nm (C and D). Credit: Science Advances (2023). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.ade9756

New research in the field of plant sciences has made significant advances towards understanding the underlying reasons behind why certain crops are better at generating more yield than others.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, paves the way for how smart plants could be engineered in the future to improve their productivity and yield.

The research—conducted at the Department of Plant Sciences, University of Cambridge, and led by Dr. Pallavi Singh, currently at the University of Essex's School of Life Sciences—focused on photosynthesis, which is one of the most complicated and important processes that plants use to turn light, carbon dioxide, and water into sugars that fuel life on Earth.

There are two kinds of photosynthesis: C 3 and C 4 . Most food crops—such as rice, wheat, barley and oats—depend on the less efficient C 3 photosynthesis, where carbon is fixed into sugar inside cells called 'mesophyll' where oxygen is abundant. However, oxygen can hamper photosynthesis. C 4 crops—such as maize, sugarcane, sorghum and millets—have evolved specialized 'bundle sheath' cells to concentrate carbon dioxide, which makes C 4 photosynthesis as much as 60 percent more efficient, particularly in hot and dry environments.

Due to the global rise in temperatures, C 3 plants are growing in regions which are often hot and dry, meaning they could benefit from the energy-saving mechanisms of C 4 photosynthesis. However, C 4 photosynthesis is very complex, poorly understood, and has only been investigated mainly on a gene-by-gene basis to see if its mechanism can be used to improve productivity of C 3 crops.

The five-year research project took a more genome-wide, comprehensive approach to investigate the differences between C 4 and C 3 . Working with Professor Julian Hibberd and his Cambridge colleagues, Dr. Singh's research has provided unprecedented new insights into the evolution of C 4 photosynthesis, finding that C 4 plants have acquired more 'light regulatory elements'—which are like master switches for photosynthesis—therefore paving the way to engineer C 3 plants to be more like C 4 plants.

"We are so pleased that our research provides significant advances in our current understanding of why C 4 plants are more efficient at photosynthesis," said Dr. Singh. "With the world's booming population, future food security will be a growing issue around the globe, and we need to find scientific solutions to make our crops more efficient so they improve their yields and develop better mechanisms to cope with climate change so we can feed the planet."

More information: Pallavi Singh et al, C 4 gene induction during de-etiolation evolved through changes in cis to allow integration with ancestral C 3 gene regulatory networks, Science Advances (2023). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.ade9756 Journal information: Science Advances