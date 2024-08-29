Husbands still dominate investment decisions, research reveals
Husbands still have more control over investment decisions than their wives, despite signs they are riskier investors, according to new research.
The University of Essex is a British campus university whose original and largest campus is near the town of Colchester, England. It was established in 1963 and received its Royal Charter in 1965. The University is a member of the 1994 Group. It has 18 main teaching departments and 36 centres and institutes in subjects including biological sciences, computer science, acting, economics, business, health/human sciences, history, language and linguistics, mathematical sciences, human rights, law, literature, film studies, theatre studies, philosophy, art history, psychology, psychoanalytic studies, sociology and government. The university's main campus is located within Wivenhoe Park in the English county of Essex, less than a mile (1.6 km) from the town of Wivenhoe & 2 miles (3.2 km) from the town of Colchester. Apart from the Wivenhoe Park campus, there is a rapidly developing campus in Southend-on-Sea (Essex's largest town), and the East 15 Acting School is based in Loughton. The University's motto, Thought the harder, heart the keener, is adapted from the Anglo-Saxon poem The Battle of Maldon.
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed
Husbands still have more control over investment decisions than their wives, despite signs they are riskier investors, according to new research.
Social Sciences
Aug 29, 2024
0
0
Remote and hybrid working may be great for employees' work-life balance, but it may be stifling innovation, according to new research.
Social Sciences
Jul 30, 2024
1
171
North Sea oil and gas extraction can cause pollution to spike by more than 10,000% within half a kilometer around off-shore sites, a study has found.
Environment
Jul 30, 2024
0
37
Rogue social media influencers are relying on gender stereotypes, bogus claims and deceptive editing to monetize their content and increase their following, a new study has found.
Social Sciences
Jul 26, 2024
0
22
Pioneering AI-powered research on butterflies has probed the under-studied evolution of females and adds to a debate between the founding fathers of evolution.
Evolution
Jul 1, 2024
56
236
Just 4% of talented teen academy prospects make it to the top tier of professional football, a new study has shown. A sample of nearly 200 players, aged between 13–18, also revealed only 6% of the budding ballers even go ...
Social Sciences
Jun 27, 2024
0
0
One-sided relationships with YouTubers are more emotionally fulfilling than talking to casual friends, a new study suggests. The University of Essex research discovered people feel watching online stars like Zoella, KSI and ...
Social Sciences
May 23, 2024
0
28
Advanced killer robots are more likely to be blamed for civilian deaths than military machines, new research has revealed. The University of Essex study shows that high-tech bots will be held more responsible for fatalities ...
Social Sciences
Mar 14, 2024
0
7
A new study by Dr. Veronica Lamarche, from the University of Essex Department of Psychology, has discovered that equal consumption is more important than levels of drunkenness. This was the case even when couples had drunk ...
Social Sciences
Oct 19, 2023
0
2
Modern day parenting pressures and expectations are leading to the death knell for children enjoying spontaneous play, according to a new study from the University of Essex.
Social Sciences
Aug 15, 2023
2
29