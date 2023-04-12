April 12, 2023

High-pressure structure of a unique 2D ferromagnet clarified in recent study

by Zhao Weiwei and Pan Xiaomei, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences

The crystal structure and Raman spectra of CrSiTe3 at ambient pressure and high pressure, respectively. Credit: Pan Xiaomei

According to research published in The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters, Prof. Ding Junfeng from Institute of Solid State Physics (ISSP), Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, together with Prof. Wang Weihua from Nankai University, clarified the high-pressure structure of CrSiTe3, and highlighted the ultralow-frequency Raman spectroscopy when detecting the interlayer coupling on two-dimensional (2D) van der Waals materials.

2D have attracted significant attention owing to their highly tunable physical properties and potential applications in novel spintronics. Some of them can still exhibit intrinsic long-range magnetic order when they are exfoliated even into a few layers, such as ferromagnetic semiconductor CrSiTe3 with a centrosymmetric layered structure.

Both superconductivity and enhancement of ferromagnetism, usually competing for orders, have been observed in CrSiTe3 at . However, the high-pressure structure of CrSiTe3 is still unclear, setting obstacles in understanding pressure-induced novel physics.

Raman spectra of CrSiTe3 flakes under pressures up to 14 GPa at room temperature. Credit: Pan Xiaomei

In this research, after combining the Raman spectra and first-principles calculations, the joint team clarified the high-pressure structure of CrSiTe3.

"This was the first time that a new interlayer breathing mode located at ~42.1 cm-1 was observed in CrSiTe3," said Pan Xiaomei, first author of the paper.

The prominent changes in the Raman spectra suggested a phase transition from the R3̅ phase to the R3 phase accompanying noticeable enhancement of the Curie temperature at high pressure, which was supported by the theoretical analyses. The calculated phonon modes of R3 symmetry were in good accordance with the emerged Raman bands of CrSiTe3 at high pressure.

More information: Xiaomei Pan et al, Pressure-Induced Structural Phase Transition and Enhanced Interlayer Coupling in Two-Dimensional Ferromagnet CrSiTe3, The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1021/acs.jpclett.3c00507

Journal information: Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters

Provided by Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: High-pressure structure of a unique 2D ferromagnet clarified in recent study (2023, April 12) retrieved 12 April 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-04-high-pressure-unique-2d-ferromagnet.html
