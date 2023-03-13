Malformations in heart, eyes and nervous system: Nanoplastics found to disrupt growth
Nanoplastics cause malformations. This is the conclusion of Meiru Wang, researcher at the Institute of Biology Leiden, who looked at the extreme effects polystyrene nanoparticles could have, using chicken embryos as a model.
"We see malformations in the nervous system, heart, eyes and other parts of the face," Wang says. "We used a high concentration of polystyrene particles, that would normally not be present in an organism. But it shows what nanoplastics can do in extreme cases on very young embryos. And it also gives us guidelines on what can happen less severely in the developmental stage," says Wang.
The results are now published in Environment International.
Nanoplastics target stem cells
Nanoplastics target the embryonic neural crest cells, Wang found. These stem cells are formed very early in all vertebrates at the beginning of their existence. The neural crest cells start in what will be the spinal cord, and migrate to create part of the nervous system. They also form parts of several important organs, such as the arteries, heart and face.
However, when nanoparticles surround the neural crest cells, the migration of those cells is disrupted. This results in growth disturbances.
Michael Richardson, Wang's supervisor says, "When you know the mechanism, everything else falls into place. We think they stick to the neural crest cells, which causes the cells to die. Neural crest cells are sticky, so nanoparticles can adhere to them and thereby disrupt organs that depend on these cells for their development. I like the metaphor of making dough. When making bread, for example, you put flour on it to make it not sticky anymore. However, in this case, it ruins the migration of the neural crest cells."
Finding mechanisms with 3D reconstructions, X-rays and expertise
The research project involved multiple research centers in Leiden and abroad including CML, whose new director, Martina Vijver, is Wang's supervisor. "Because nanoplastics are so small, it is impossible to see them using conventional microscopes. That is what makes it difficult to research. We can only see them when they are fluorescently tagged," Richardson explained. "Collaboration was the way to go, as this type of research can't be done as a one-man band."
The researcher continues, "At Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden, Martin Rücklin and Bertie Joan van Heuven were able to make 3D reconstructions of the embryos, so we could clearly see the malformations. And with the high-resolution synchrotron Switzerland, we could see what happens in the heart. Experienced researchers from the LUMC helped define what we saw."
Wang is very happy with her research, even with its worrying results. "Everything is a question mark in research, and you get the chance to fill in the gaps. I have many great supervisors and colleagues, who encourage me and make me braver. This research is only one step to see what are the ultimate effects of nanoplastics in our environment. And especially as people are now looking into using them in human medicines, we believe that we should take care before these drastic effects are seen in humans."
More information: Meiru Wang et al, Nanoplastics causes extensive congenital malformations during embryonic development by passively targeting neural crest cells, Environment International (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.envint.2023.107865
Journal information: Environment International
Provided by Leiden University