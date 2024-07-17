Environment International covers all disciplines engaged in the field of environmental research. It seeks to quantify the impact of contaminants in the human environment, and to address human impacts on the natural environment itself. We recognize that scientific issues related to environmental health and human welfare are inherently interdisciplinary and, therefore, we welcome articles that cover the entire spectrum of sources, pathways, sinks and interactions between environmental pollutants, whether chemical, biological or physical. The primary criteria for publication are scientific quality and environmental significance.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/environment-international/
Impact factor
5.297 (2011)

Biologists find nanoplastics in developing chicken heart

Nanoplastics can accumulate in developing hearts, according to a study published in Environment International by biologist Meiru Wang from Leiden University. Her research on chicken embryos sheds new light on how these tiny ...

Bio & Medicine

May 28, 2024

0

29

Over half of global commutes are by car, says study

What is the extent of car dependency around the world? Why should the best places to live be car-free? What are the best public transportation cities? A new study by Rafael Prieto-Curiel, from the Complexity Science Hub, ...

Environment

Mar 18, 2024

0

3

