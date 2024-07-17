Freezing and melting reshape diversity and structure of glacier microbial communities
With the increasing attention on global climate change and glacier retreat, the study of glacier microbiota has gradually become an important field of research.
Ecology
Jul 17, 2024
A study of 17 commonly-used synthetic 'forever chemicals' has shown that these toxic substances can readily be absorbed through human skin.
Environment
Jun 24, 2024
A study led by researchers from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) revealed that fine particulate matter from 1980 to 2020 was associated with approximately 135 million premature deaths globally. ...
Environment
Jun 10, 2024
Nanoplastics can accumulate in developing hearts, according to a study published in Environment International by biologist Meiru Wang from Leiden University. Her research on chicken embryos sheds new light on how these tiny ...
Bio & Medicine
May 28, 2024
Artificial intelligence (AI) has helped identify knowledge, methodological and communication gaps in global antimicrobial resistance (AMR) research.
Cell & Microbiology
May 16, 2024
Pollution from traffic, farming and wood stoves may have a negative effect on children's cognitive development, according to a new study published in Environment International on Danish students' performance in the lower ...
Environment
Apr 23, 2024
Cancer-causing flame retardants found in everyday things like plastics, furniture, fabrics and electronics can be sucked up by the skin and absorbed into the bloodstream in 24 hours, scientists have found.
Environment
Apr 18, 2024
Bumblebees appear to be quite resistant to common pesticides. This is shown by a new study, the results of which have now been published by scientists from Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (JMU) in the journal Environment ...
Plants & Animals
Apr 15, 2024
What is the extent of car dependency around the world? Why should the best places to live be car-free? What are the best public transportation cities? A new study by Rafael Prieto-Curiel, from the Complexity Science Hub, ...
Environment
Mar 18, 2024
New York City neighborhoods with disrupted community connections, due to traffic, roads, and transport infrastructure, are experiencing an increase in traffic collisions. This increase is seen both in total collisions and ...
Social Sciences
Mar 4, 2024
