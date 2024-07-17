Environment International covers all disciplines engaged in the field of environmental research. It seeks to quantify the impact of contaminants in the human environment, and to address human impacts on the natural environment itself. We recognize that scientific issues related to environmental health and human welfare are inherently interdisciplinary and, therefore, we welcome articles that cover the entire spectrum of sources, pathways, sinks and interactions between environmental pollutants, whether chemical, biological or physical. The primary criteria for publication are scientific quality and environmental significance.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/environment-international/ Impact factor 5.297 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA