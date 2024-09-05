Leiden University (Dutch: Universiteit Leiden), located in the city of Leiden, is the oldest university in the Netherlands. The university was founded in 1575 by William, Prince of Orange, leader of the Dutch Revolt in the Eighty Years' War. The royal Dutch House of Orange-Nassau and Leiden University still have a close relationship. The Queens Juliana and Beatrix and crown-prince Willem-Alexander studied at Leiden University. In 2005 Queen Beatrix received a rare honorary degree from Leiden University. Leiden University has six faculties, over 50 departments and more than 150 undergraduate programmes and enjoys an outstanding international reputation. Shanghai Jiao Tong University's 2011 Academic Ranking of World Universities ranks Leiden University as the 65th best university worldwide. Times Higher Education World University Rankings consistently rank Leiden University as the best university in Continental Europe for Arts and Humanities. The University is associated with at least sixteen recipients of the Nobel Prize. The university is a member of the distinguished Coimbra Group, the Europaeum and the League of European Research Universities.

Address
Rapenburg 70, Leiden, South Holland, Netherlands
Website
http://www.leiden.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leiden_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Leiden University

Managing space debris through space law

It's becoming increasingly crowded in the orbits around Earth that are popular for space travel. And that's not just due to satellites—there's also more waste material, which is compromising safety. Ph.D. candidate Zhuang ...

Space Exploration

Sep 5, 2024

0

3

Satellites reveal ecosystems most vulnerable to drought

More severe droughts that will also last longer: this will primarily be a problem for irrigated croplands, as discovered by environmental scientist Qi Chen. Mixed forests with a variety of plant species will be the least ...

Ecology

Aug 26, 2024

0

1

Mosquitos more resilient to saltwater than previously thought

Dutch mosquitos are more resilient to saltwater than previously thought. Environmental scientist Sam Boerlijst discovered this during his Ph.D. research at the Hortus botanicus. This knowledge is crucial for understanding ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 29, 2024

0

5

How to make an old antibiotic 100 times more potent

Nathaniel Martin, Professor of biological chemistry, wondered what would happen if you took an antibiotic that has been known for 70 years and tried to improve it with the latest tools of modern chemistry. Turns out it can ...

Biochemistry

Jul 12, 2024

0

87

Losing count: The mathematical magic of counting curves

How can you figure out which points lie on a certain curve? And how many possible curves do you count by a given number of points? These are the kinds of questions Pim Spelier of the Mathematical Institute studied during ...

Mathematics

Jul 5, 2024

0

25

Researcher discovers 1 in 5 bacteria can break down plastic

Leiden Ph.D. candidate Jo-Anne Verschoor discovered that nearly 20% of the bacterial strains she studied could degrade plastic, though they needed some encouragement to do so. "Bacteria are just like people," says Verschoor. ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 28, 2024

0

59

Is sexuality a private matter? Not for LGBTQI+ asylum seekers

Imagine you're seeking asylum in the Netherlands due to your sexual orientation or gender identity. The immigration authorities might question you about your sexuality. Ph.D. candidate Elias Tissandier-Nasom, who is researching ...

Social Sciences

Jun 27, 2024

0

0

page 1 from 40