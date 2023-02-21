February 21, 2023

New method stabilizes rhombohedral sodium manganese hexacyanoferrates for high-energy Na-ion batteries

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

New Method Stabilizes Rhombohedral Sodium Manganese Hexacyanoferrates for High-energy Na-Ion Batteries
The sodium manganese hexacyanoferrate full-cell configurations show comparable energy density to that of the well-known LiFePO4 full cells. Credit: Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2023). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202217761

The rhombohedral sodium manganese hexacyanoferrates (MnHCF) is regarded as a scalable, low-cost, and high-energy cathode material for Na-ion batteries due to the absence of crystal water.

However, the unexpected Jahn-teller effect and significant phase transformation causes Mn dissolution and anisotropic volume change, leading to capacity loss and structural instability. Thus, it is important to build a robust and full coverage coating on the surface of MnHCF particles to address the cycling instability.

A research group led by Prof. Zhao Junmei from the Institute of Process Engineering (IPE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported a simple room-temperature route to construct a magical CoxB skin on the surface of MnHCF, demonstrating thousands-cycle level cycling lifespan and high energy density close to LiFePO4 for Li-ion batteries.

The study was published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition on Jan. 31.

"Room-temperature-synthesized CoxB seems to be tailor-made as a coating substance of MnHCF cathode," said Prof. Zhao. "Meanwhile, CoxB is a metallic borate glass, and due to high corrosion- and wear-resistance, it shows good mechanical flexibility, which is expected to prevent the fracture or fragmentation of cathode particles."

Moreover, CoxB can work as a double conductor of mixed electrons and ions. These unique advantages make the optimal CoxB-coated MnHCF cathode (MnHCF-5%CoxB) deliver an initial capacity of ~133 mA h g-1 at 10 degrees C, higher than that of bare MnHCF (~110 mA h g-1).

More importantly, the coated samples can remain a capacity retention of over 80%, far superior to that of the pristine one (41%). In the full-cell configurations, the MnHCF-5%CoxB//HC delivers a high energy density of 310 Wh kg-1 based on the total mass of cathode/anode active substances, which is comparable to the commercial LFP (~330 Wh kg-1).

"MnHCF-5%CoxB//HC shows an impressive capacity retention of ~71% at 5 degrees C after cycling 1,000 cycles, which is a significant breakthrough among the nonaqueous MnHCF full cells," said Prof. Zhao.

More information: Chunliu Xu et al, Surface Engineering Stabilizes Rhombohedral Sodium Manganese Hexacyanoferrates for High‐Energy Na‐Ion Batteries, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2023). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202217761

Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: New method stabilizes rhombohedral sodium manganese hexacyanoferrates for high-energy Na-ion batteries (2023, February 21) retrieved 21 February 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-02-method-stabilizes-rhombohedral-sodium-manganese.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Reactive boride infusion stabilizes nickel-rich cathodes for lithium-ion batteries
0 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)