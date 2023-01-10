Using a standardized test battery to determine the smartest breed of dog

Percentage of dogs within each breed which trusted the human gesture compared to those which trusted their own memory (n = 823). Breeds have been ordered based on odds ratios, with breeds which are most likely to trust their own memory on the left and breeds which are most likely to trust the human’s gesture on the right. Significant P-values (Bonferroni-corrected) are indicated with asterisks: ***p ≤ 0.001, **p ≤ 0.01, *p ≤ 0.05. The Labrador Retriever was used as the reference breed. Credit: Scientific Reports (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-26991-5

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in Finland has used a variety of standardized tests combined into a battery to determine which dog breed is the overall smartest. In their paper published in Scientific Reports, the group describes the tests that were given to over a thousand dogs representing 13 breeds.

Prior research and much anecdotal evidence has led to many different dog breeds being labeled as the smartest but it took a true scientific assessment to declare a real winner.

The work by the team involved assessing standardized tests used to measure different kinds of intelligence in different kinds of animals. They eventually settled on a battery test known as smartDOG, which had been developed by Katriina Tiira, one of the members on the research team.

The battery involves measuring very different kinds of intelligence, from spatial problem solving to cognitive tasks, to impulse control and an ability to read human gestures and respond appropriately. Some of the tasks also involved memory and an ability to mimic a given behavior. One task involved noting the conditions under which a dog will ask its human trainer for help on an unsolvable problem.

The researchers then looked at the results of various research projects aimed at assessing the intelligence of various breeds and also relied to some degree on reputation. Border collies and German shepherds, for example are both considered to be highly intelligent. The researchers whittled the breeds down to just 13 for their testing purposes.

The researchers subjected several dogs of each breed to all of the tests in the smartDOG battery, which included scoring. They then averaged the scores and the breed that scored the highest overall was declared the winner.

In looking at their results, they found that those dogs that were expected to rank high in intelligence performed as expected—but the winner was a surprise. It turned out to be the Belgian Malinois, a dog that looks a lot like a German shepherd and is often used as a guard, sniffer or police dog. The border collie came in second and the Hovawart came in third.

More information: Saara Junttila et al, Breed differences in social cognition, inhibitory control, and spatial problem-solving ability in the domestic dog (Canis familiaris), Scientific Reports (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-26991-5 Journal information: Scientific Reports

