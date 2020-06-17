June 17, 2020

'Cooperative' and 'independent' dog breeds may not react differently to unfair outcomes

by Public Library of Science

'Cooperative' and 'independent' dog breeds may not react differently to unfair outcomes
Cooperative worker dog breeds do not appear to respond more negatively to unfair outcomes than do independent worker breeds, according to a study published June 17 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Jim McGetrick of the Konrad Lorenz Institute of Ethology, and colleagues. Although the sample size was small, the results do not support the hypothesis that inequity aversion and cooperation co-evolved. Credit: Mylène Quervel-Chaumette

Cooperative worker dog breeds do not appear to respond more negatively to unfair outcomes than do independent worker breeds, according to a study published June 17 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Jim McGetrick of the Konrad Lorenz Institute of Ethology, and colleagues. Although the sample size was small, the results do not support the hypothesis that inequity aversion and cooperation co-evolved.

Dogs and many other animals display inequity aversion— to unfair outcomes—which is thought to contribute to the maintenance of cooperation. But only limited evidence supports the hypothesis that cooperation and inequity aversion co-evolved. Dogs provide a suitable model species to test this hypothesis because breeds vary in the extent to which they were selected for cooperativeness. In the new study, McGetrick and colleagues examined the responses of 12 from cooperative breeds (e.g.: Australian shepherds, border collies, Labrador retrievers, and rough collies), which work in continuous visual contact with humans, and 12 dogs from independent worker breeds (e.g.: akita inus, basenji, Siberian huskies, shiba inus). In the paw task, the experimenter alternately asked two dogs to give their paw, but only one dog was always rewarded.

Dogs belonging to both breed groups displayed inequity aversion, and there was no between the groups in the extent of the negative response to inequity or in the impact of the inequity on subsequent social behaviors. But there were some differences between the breed groups. For example, dogs from independent breeds gave their paw fewer times than did dogs from cooperative breeds, especially in the unrewarded conditions. In addition, dogs from cooperative breeds spent more time close to their partners when allowed to freely interact than did dogs from independent breeds.

According to the authors, the findings provide some evidence for basic breed group differences in the tendency to work without rewards, and possibly in general sociability, which could offer fruitful areas of investigation for future studies focused on understanding dog differences.

The authors add: Cooperative worker breeds tended to work for longer than independent worker breeds in our task. This may indicate a history of selection, in cooperative worker breeds, for increased motivation to work with humans.

Explore further

Anxieties and problematic behaviors may be common in pet dogs
More information: McGetrick J, Brucks D, Marshall-Pescini S, Range F (2020) No evidence for a relationship between breed cooperativeness and inequity aversion in dogs. PLoS ONE 15(6): e0233067. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0233067
Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by Public Library of Science
Citation: 'Cooperative' and 'independent' dog breeds may not react differently to unfair outcomes (2020, June 17) retrieved 17 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-cooperative-independent-dog-react-differently.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is your usual sleeping position?

3 hours ago

A Competitor to the Drake Equation

9 hours ago

A promising therapeutic solution to COVID-19 - using ACE2 decoy

17 hours ago

Eyesight question -- Do any animals see in a spectrum other than visible light and infrared?

Jun 16, 2020

How do animals have better immune systems than humans?

Jun 15, 2020

Do statins permanently reduce LDL levels in blood?

Jun 13, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments