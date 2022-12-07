December 7, 2022

New 'capsules' aim to deliver more effective targeted cancer drug therapies

by Flinders University

New 'capsules' aim to deliver more effective targeted cancer drug therapies
Graphical abstract. Credit: Dalton Transactions (2022). DOI: 10.1039/D2DT02720H

Australian and New Zealand researchers have developed tiny metal "containing capsules" for targeted delivery of anti-cancer drugs only to cancer cells.

The study, published in the journal Dalton Transactions, explains how the scientists made two kinds of heterometallic (mixed metal) supramolecular capsules (or "cages") using palladium and platinum.

These materials were chosen for their altered stability in the and potential to control guest drug release by partially disassembling the capsule once in the targeted cells.

Experiments were performed by chemistry scientists at Flinders University, University of Otago, University of Auckland and Australian National University to see how various drug molecules would bind to the cavities or holes inside the special cages.

"We used this mixed metal combination as they have better stability than traditional molecules made only of palladium," says Flinders University chemistry researcher Dr. Lynn Lisboa, who recently joined the Flinders Chalker Lab from the University of Otago.

"Having control over where are released within the body is greatly sought out and these cages have potential to act as vectors for targeted drug release.

"One of the main issues with many cancer therapies is that they release drugs all over the body and are not specific to , reducing their treatment efficiency and often causing debilitating such as nausea, loss of hair, and so on.

"Our research aims to tackle these issues and work on ways to put these containing anti-cancer drug molecules into the body and have them release these drugs only in cancer cells."

Further research into improving the biological compatibility of these cages and strengthening host-guest interactions are being investigated.

More information: Lynn S. Lisboa et al, Hydrazone- and imine-containing [PdPtL4]4+ cages: a comparative study of the stability and host–guest chemistry, Dalton Transactions (2022). DOI: 10.1039/D2DT02720H

Journal information: Dalton Transactions

Provided by Flinders University

Citation: New 'capsules' aim to deliver more effective targeted cancer drug therapies (2022, December 7) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2022-12-capsules-aim-effective-cancer-drug.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Release of drugs from a supramolecular cage
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

9 hours ago

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

23 hours ago

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)