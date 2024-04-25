Dalton Transactions is a peer-reviewed scientific journal publishing original (primary) research and review articles on all aspects of the chemistry of inorganic, bioinorganic, and organometallic compounds. It is published weekly by the Royal Society of Chemistry. The journal takes its name from the English chemist, John Dalton, best known for his work in the development of modern atomic theory. Authors can elect to have accepted articles published as open access. The editor-in-chief of Dalton Transactions is Jamie Humphrey. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 3.647. This ranks Dalton Transactions 7th out of 43 listed journals in the Chemistry, Inorganic & Nuclear category. The journal began publication under the name Journal of the Chemical Society A: Inorganic, Physical, Theoretical in 1966. In 1972, this journal was divided into three separate journals: Journal of the Chemical Society, Dalton Transactions (covering inorganic and organometallic chemistry); Journal of the Chemical Society, Faraday Transactions 1: Physical Chemistry in Condensed Phases; and Journal of the Chemical Society, Faraday Transactions 2: Molecular and Chemical

Country
United Kingdom
History
1966–present
Website
http://www.rsc.org/Publishing/Journals/dt/index.asp
Impact factor
3.647 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Dalton Transactions

Structural determination of complex anion materials

Solid-state materials are widely used in semiconductors, phosphors, and batteries, and have become an indispensable part of modern life. Substitution of elements in these complex composite materials is a popular technique ...

Analytical Chemistry

Oct 28, 2022

0

13

Working on the frontier of nanoparticle research

A field studying something very small is becoming very big: In the last decade, the field of nanoparticle research has exploded. At about one nanometer in size, nanoparticles are 100,000 times smaller than the width a strand ...

Nanomaterials

Jul 21, 2020

0

9

Storing energy with eggshells

Biowaste in the form of chicken eggshells has proved to be very effective for energy storage. This finding was made by an international team of researchers, including scientists of the Helmholtz Institute Ulm (HIU) established ...

Materials Science

Mar 14, 2019

0

8

Chemist develops a new catalyst for oxidation and amidation

A RUDN chemist has obtained a compound with a new structural type containing atoms of metals (copper and sodium) in a carcass structure and that is shaped like a bicycle helmet. The compound shows catalytic activity in two ...

Materials Science

Feb 18, 2019

0

74

page 1 from 2