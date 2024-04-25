Dalton Transactions is a peer-reviewed scientific journal publishing original (primary) research and review articles on all aspects of the chemistry of inorganic, bioinorganic, and organometallic compounds. It is published weekly by the Royal Society of Chemistry. The journal takes its name from the English chemist, John Dalton, best known for his work in the development of modern atomic theory. Authors can elect to have accepted articles published as open access. The editor-in-chief of Dalton Transactions is Jamie Humphrey. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 3.647. This ranks Dalton Transactions 7th out of 43 listed journals in the Chemistry, Inorganic & Nuclear category. The journal began publication under the name Journal of the Chemical Society A: Inorganic, Physical, Theoretical in 1966. In 1972, this journal was divided into three separate journals: Journal of the Chemical Society, Dalton Transactions (covering inorganic and organometallic chemistry); Journal of the Chemical Society, Faraday Transactions 1: Physical Chemistry in Condensed Phases; and Journal of the Chemical Society, Faraday Transactions 2: Molecular and Chemical

Country United Kingdom History 1966–present

