October 3, 2022

Video: Why does salt change the taste of everything?

by American Chemical Society

Why does salt change the taste of everything? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

If your coffee is too bitter, add a pinch of salt. If your salad isn't sour enough, add a pinch of salt. If your beer is too bitter, add a pinch of salt.

Salt has the seemingly magical ability to enhance good flavors and dampen bad ones.

How does it do that???

