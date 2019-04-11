April 11, 2019

Video: The chemistry behind different tea flavors

by American Chemical Society

The chemistry behind different tea flavors (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Did you know that many different types of tea come from the same plant?

It's pretty amazing, considering the various flavors and , but what really sets each tea apart are the that happen in the leaves during production.

This week on Reactions, we're going to debunk a couple of myths behind the healthful and flavorful compounds found in each type of tea:

