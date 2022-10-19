October 19, 2022

Over a third of office workers are hybrid 'misfits'

by University of Leeds

Over a third of office workers "hybrid misfits"
Description of hybrid work arrangements. Credit: University of Leeds

Over a third of office staff are working away from home for more days than they would like, according to new research from the University of Leeds.

Some 39% of are so-called hybrid "misfits" and don't have the right balance of home and office working, the survey found.

The researchers discovered that workers who were in the office more often than they wanted to be were more likely to want to change jobs, have lower and have worse work-life balance.  

While businesses continue to struggle to persuade workers to return to the office and stomach the increasing commute costs, the research shows that office working is beneficial for hybrid workers.

The report's lead author, Dr. Matthew Davis, an associate professor with Leeds University Business School, says that "unfortunately, there is no clear answer to 'How many days should I come to the office?' Spending more time than you ideally want in the office appears detrimental, but there is no universal sweet spot."

"The number of days should be determined based on job role, business requirements and preferences, giving choice and control to the individual where possible."

Job satisfaction

The researchers used daily diary data (over 10,000 observations) to look at whether employees in a range of workplaces felt and behaved differently when they were in the office compared with when they were at home.

When employees worked from an office, they typically reported higher job satisfaction and engagement, better performance, helping colleagues more, and less , than when they worked from home. 

The research provides strong evidence of the benefits to employees when they work from the office and that the effort of traveling into the workplace is worthwhile. For businesses, encouraging hybrid workers to spend a proportion of their time in the office is justified. 

Key findings of the research included:

  • Around 20% of hybrid workers have very little control over when or where they work (known as fixed hybrid workers)—hybrid working is not flexible or necessarily positive for everyone.
  • Letting employees choose where in the office to work is hugely positive—when people have choice they feel higher job satisfaction, better performance, have greater well-being, do more helping behaviors and extra work tasks, and feel less exhausted.
  • 27% of office workers do not have a dedicated workspace at home, instead working from dining tables, living spaces or even their beds.
  • Extroverts are more likely to choose to work from the and to choose to sit closer to their managers—they are likely to be seen and noticed!
  • There is a huge hybrid training gap—74% want hybrid training, only 9% had received any.

Dr. Davis added that "organizations need to directly engage with staff to identify where there are hybrid misfits, try to align preferences and work patterns where possible, and to be explicit about hybrid norms and expectations with new hires to improve fit going forward."

Explore further

Will pre-pandemic office life ever make a comeback?
More information: Report: futureworkplace.leeds.ac.uk/wp … today-Oct-2022-2.pdf
Provided by University of Leeds
Citation: Over a third of office workers are hybrid 'misfits' (2022, October 19) retrieved 19 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-office-workers-hybrid-misfits.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)