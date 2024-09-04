The University of Leeds traces its roots to Leeds School of Medicine established in 1831 in West Yorkshire, England. The University of Leeds has a large student body and as part of the Russell Group ranks 10th among universities in the U.K for research grants. The university employs about 8,000 staff and professional employees. Approximately 33,300 undergraduate and graduate student attend the University of Leeds. The University of Leeds attracts many applicants for their Physics program, MBA program and health care programs.

Address Leeds LS2 9JT, UK Website http://www.leeds.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Leeds

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

