The University of Leeds traces its roots to Leeds School of Medicine established in 1831 in West Yorkshire, England. The University of Leeds has a large student body and as part of the Russell Group ranks 10th among universities in the U.K for research grants. The university employs about 8,000 staff and professional employees. Approximately 33,300 undergraduate and graduate student attend the University of Leeds. The University of Leeds attracts many applicants for their Physics program, MBA program and health care programs.

Address
Leeds LS2 9JT, UK
Website
http://www.leeds.ac.uk/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Leeds

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Leeds

New images reveal global air quality trends

The global concentrations of one of the main air pollutants known to affect human health has been graphically illustrated for the first time by a team of scientists.

Earth Sciences

Aug 25, 2024

0

32

How climate change will affect malaria transmission

A new model for predicting the effects of climate change on malaria transmission in Africa could lead to more targeted interventions to control the disease according to a new study.

Ecology

May 9, 2024

0

15

page 1 from 40