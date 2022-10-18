October 18, 2022

How the inequality crisis is linked to the sociogenesis of climate change

by University of Manchester

earth globe
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Research published in Water International develops an approach to the emergence of multiple economies of water in India's capital Delhi, using a neo-Polanyian approach of instituted economic process. Prof Mark Harvey argues that water is an "uncooperative public good" and analyzes the systems of provision, distribution, appropriation and consumption of water, and the formation of scales of these economies of water.

Piped water (legally supplied and illegally diverted, paid and unpaid for), registered and unregistered bore wells, standpipes (legal and illegal), water tankers, street vendors, commercial and public bottled water make up the wide array of water provisioning elements.

The paper systematically compares and analyzes the spatially divided and partially overlapping economies of water in the planned colonies and slum designated areas in the . It also describes the dynamics of growth and stagnation of the different economies of water within the waterscape of the capital, as well as widespread water poverty. Entrenched inequalities to both public and market water in different economies of water are symptomatic of the wider political , and its pervasive fault lines.

Mark Harvey on the links between wealth inequality between nations and climate change. Credit: Water International (2022)

Explore further

Why Kenya's urban poor are exploited by informal water markets
More information: Aviram Sharma et al, Economies of water in Delhi: a neo-Polanyian analysis, Water International (2022). DOI: 10.1080/02508060.2022.2122323
Provided by University of Manchester
Citation: How the inequality crisis is linked to the sociogenesis of climate change (2022, October 18) retrieved 18 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-inequality-crisis-linked-sociogenesis-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)