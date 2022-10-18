How the inequality crisis is linked to the sociogenesis of climate change

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Research published in Water International develops an approach to the emergence of multiple economies of water in India's capital Delhi, using a neo-Polanyian approach of instituted economic process. Prof Mark Harvey argues that water is an "uncooperative public good" and analyzes the systems of provision, distribution, appropriation and consumption of water, and the formation of scales of these economies of water.

Piped water (legally supplied and illegally diverted, paid and unpaid for), registered and unregistered bore wells, standpipes (legal and illegal), water tankers, street vendors, commercial and public bottled water make up the wide array of water provisioning elements.

The paper systematically compares and analyzes the spatially divided and partially overlapping economies of water in the planned colonies and slum designated areas in the city. It also describes the dynamics of growth and stagnation of the different economies of water within the waterscape of the capital, as well as widespread water poverty. Entrenched inequalities to both public and market water in different economies of water are symptomatic of the wider political economy, and its pervasive fault lines.

Mark Harvey on the links between wealth inequality between nations and climate change. Credit: Water International (2022)

Explore further Why Kenya's urban poor are exploited by informal water markets

More information: Aviram Sharma et al, Economies of water in Delhi: a neo-Polanyian analysis, Water International (2022). Aviram Sharma et al, Economies of water in Delhi: a neo-Polanyian analysis,(2022). DOI: 10.1080/02508060.2022.2122323