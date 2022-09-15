September 15, 2022

Review of SERS-based sensors for agricultural applications

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Review of SERS-based sensors for agricultural applications
Schematic illustration of SERS-based sensors for agricultural applications. Credit: Liu Chao

A research team led by Prof. Huang Qing at the Institute of Intelligent Machines, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) analyzed SERS-based agricultural sensor research and applications in a review paper.

Published in Trends in Food Science & Technology, this provides a useful guide for the development of optical-spectroscopy sensing technology for intelligent agriculture.

Surface-enhanced Raman scattering/spectroscopy (SERS) technology has been applied in many fields as a non-destructive and sensitive detection and analysis tool with fingerprinting characteristics for chemical substances. Numerous application can be found in the , including product quality assessment, crop growth monitoring, plant seed screening, and food safety control.

SERS technology boasts special advantages over most traditional methods in terms of detection speed, cost, efficiency, versatility, automation and portability. Therefore, the development of agricultural sensor technology based on SERS has also received increasing attention and attention.

Huang Qing's team has long been devoted to the basic and applied research of spectroscopy, including SERS technology.

In this review paper, they made a comprehensive survey of the current development of SERS agricultural sensors.

They shared their thoughts on the development and application of SERS technology in terms of detection of pesticide residues and other in agricultural product quality and safety control.

Concerning the properties and advantages of SERS technique, researchers introduced the of SERS sensors/substrates of different types, including flexible SERS substrates, reusable SERS substrates, specific target-selective SERS substrates, and microfluidic-based SERS chips, illustrating with examples applied to different scenarios.

"This review demonstrated the application prospects of SERS agricultural sensors," said Liu Rui, first author of the paper.

Explore further

Liquid-interface assisted SERS could see earlier detection of Alzheimer's disease
More information: Chao Liu et al, A review: Research progress of SERS-based sensors for agricultural applications, Trends in Food Science & Technology (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.tifs.2022.07.012
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Review of SERS-based sensors for agricultural applications (2022, September 15) retrieved 15 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-sers-based-sensors-agricultural-applications.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Derealization parts of brain? (schizophrenia)

17 hours ago

Artery reaborbs?

20 hours ago

Getting a Crying Baby to Sleep

Sep 14, 2022

Focal length of LCD screen as a car's rear view mirror

Sep 14, 2022

Biological Information

Sep 13, 2022

Confused about DNA codons

Sep 13, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)