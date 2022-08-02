August 2, 2022

Iguanas reproducing on Galapagos island century after disappearing

A Land Iguana (Conolophus subcristatus) is seen in Santa Cruz Island, Galapagos Archipelago, in the Pacific Ocean, 1000 km off t
A Land Iguana (Conolophus subcristatus) is seen in Santa Cruz Island, Galapagos Archipelago, in the Pacific Ocean, 1000 km off the coast of Ecuador, on February 27, 2019.

A land iguana that disappeared more than a century ago from one of the Galapagos Islands is reproducing naturally following its reintroduction there, Ecuador's environment ministry announced Monday.

The from the Conolophus subcristatus species, one of three land iguanas living on the archipelago, disappeared from Santiago Island in the early part of the 20th century according to a 1903-06 expedition there by the California Academy of Sciences, the ministry said.

In 2019, the Galapagos National Park (PNG) authority reintroduced more than 3,000 iguanas from a nearby island to restore the natural ecosystem of Santiago, which lies at the center of the Pacific .

The remote island chain was made famous by British geologist and naturalist Charles Darwin's observations on evolution there.

In 1835, Darwin recorded a huge number of iguanas of all ages on Santiago.

PNG director Danny Rueda said "187 years later we are once again seeing a healthy population of land iguanas with adults, juveniles and newborns.

"It's a great conservation achievement and strengthens our hopes of restoration on the islands that have been severely affected by introduced species."

Located close to 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) off the coast of Ecuador, the Galapagos islands are home to unique flora and fauna and are a Natural World Heritage site.

Explore further

Experts estimate endangered Galapagos pink iguana population at 211

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Iguanas reproducing on Galapagos island century after disappearing (2022, August 2) retrieved 2 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-iguanas-galapagos-island-century.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Poker test: probability of Full House (confusion)

2 hours ago

What were the first modern Discrete Mathematics and Precalculus texts?

2 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

2 hours ago

It's About Time

2 hours ago

Resources for Physics Teachers

2 hours ago

Collection of Lame Jokes

3 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)