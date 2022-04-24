April 24, 2022

No 'significant' harm from Galapagos diesel spill: reserve

Volunteers spread absorbent cloths on a beach in Puerto Ayora, Ecuador, to absorb oil spilled by the sinking of a small boat nea
Volunteers spread absorbent cloths on a beach in Puerto Ayora, Ecuador, to absorb oil spilled by the sinking of a small boat near one of the Galapagos islands.

A diesel spill off one of Ecuador's ecologically sensitive Galapagos islands caused no "significant" damage, the protected nature reserve said Sunday.

A scuba diving boat sank off Santa Cruz island Saturday with 2,000 gallons (7,600 liters) of diesel and four crew on board. No one was hurt.

Measures taken by authorities and resident volunteers have managed to prevent "significant impacts on the island and marine ecosystems of the archipelago," the Galapagos National Park (PNG) said in a statement.

Environmental officials will continue monitoring the situation, it added.

Located in the Pacific about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) off the coast of Ecuador and famous for their , the Galapagos islands are a protected wildlife area and home to unique species of flora and fauna.

The archipelago was made famous by British geologist and naturalist Charles Darwin's observations on evolution there.

The Galapagos , in which industrial fishing is prohibited, is the second-largest in the world.

More than 2,900 have been reported within the archipelago, which is a Natural World Heritage Site.

In 2019, a barge carrying a small amount of diesel fuel sank off another Galapagos island, San Cristobal, causing a small spill and insignificant damage.

In 2001 an Ecuador-flagged vessel carrying 240,000 gallons of fuel sank off San Cristobal. That spill caused environmental damage and harmed several marine species.

Explore further

New giant tortoise species found in Galapagos after DNA study

© 2022 AFP

Citation: No 'significant' harm from Galapagos diesel spill: reserve (2022, April 24) retrieved 24 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-significant-galapagos-diesel-reserve.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Vector equations for adding speeds while switching frames of reference in Galilean physics

1 hour ago

Question about Thermophotovoltaics (thermal heat engine)

1 hour ago

Generation Ship SFV Exodus: Revised Designs

1 hour ago

Vector Diagram of Impulse

1 hour ago

Collection of Lame Jokes

1 hour ago

Energy of an electron in an electric circuit

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)