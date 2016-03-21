March 21, 2016

Ecuador creates sanctuary for hammerhead sharks

Galapagos National Park Marine Investigations team monitor shark activity in the area on June 5, 2013
Galapagos National Park Marine Investigations team monitor shark activity in the area on June 5, 2013

Ecuador created Monday a sanctuary for endangered hammerhead sharks in a marine reserve in the Galapagos Islands.

The measure prohibits fishing over an area of 38,000 square kilometers (15,000 square miles) to protect the sharks, one of numerous rare species in the archipelago.

The new protected area is between Darwin and Wolf islands in the north of the Galapagos, which are classified by UNESCO as a .

"Darwin and Wolf islands contain the Galapagos 's last coral reef and the greatest abundance of sharks in the world," said Ecuador's President Rafael Correa at a ceremony launching the sanctuary.

He said a third of the archipelago's waters and just under 60 percent of its land are now protected from having their resources exploited.

Marine biologist Enric Sala of National Geographic said that "despite the richness (of species) that the Galapagos still houses there are risks, including excessive and unregulated fishing, illegal fishing and climate change."

British naturalist Charles Darwin's study of species on the Galapagos Islands helped him develop his theory of evolution in the 19th century.

Lying in the Pacific some 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) off the coast of Ecuador, the ' marine reserve has been set aside as a whale sanctuary since 1990.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Ecuador creates sanctuary for hammerhead sharks (2016, March 21) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-ecuador-sanctuary-hammerhead-sharks.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Breeding season under way for Galapagos tortoises
95 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)