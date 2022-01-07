January 7, 2022

Tallest Galapagos volcano erupts, spewing lava, ash

The tallest mountain in the Galapagos islands was erupting on Friday, spewing lava down its flanks and clouds of ash over the Pacific Ocean, according to Ecuador's Geophysical Institute.

A cloud of gas and ash from Wolf Volcano rose to 3793 meters (12,444 feet) above following the eruption that began shortly before midnight Wednesday local time, the Institute said.

There was no immediate danger to populated areas, which are located at the opposite side of Isabela island, the largest in the Galapagos chain. The 1,701-meter (5,580-foot) volcano is one of numerous active volcanos in the Galapagos, which are nearly 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from mainland South America.

Images taken from afar and circulated by the government showed glowing lava piercing through the pre-dawn darkness.

The volcano last erupted in 2015.

Explore further

Volcano erupts on ecologically sensitive Galapagos island

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Tallest Galapagos volcano erupts, spewing lava, ash (2022, January 7) retrieved 7 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-tallest-galapagos-volcano-erupts-spewing.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)