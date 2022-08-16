August 16, 2022

Compound extreme events stress the oceans

by University of Bern

Compound extreme events stress the oceans
Sea snails—the picture shows a pteropod—play an important role in the marine food web. They are especially sensitive to ocean warming and acidification. Credit: Charlotte Havermans

It's not just the land that is groaning under the heat—the ocean is also suffering from heatwaves. In the Mediterranean Sea along the Italian and Spanish coasts, for example, water temperatures are currently up to 5 °C higher than the long-term average at this time of year. Scientists have investigated marine heatwaves for a few years now—for example at the University of Bern. However, relatively little is known about how marine heatwaves co-occur with other extreme events in the ocean. Such events are known as compound events and considered to be a major risk of climate change. While the processes that lead to extreme events on land, such as floods, forest fires, heatwaves, or droughts and how they interact with each other have been intensively studied in the past, the finding that ocean weather and climate extreme events can also occur in combination is relatively new.

A group of researchers at the Oeschger Center for Climate Change Research, led by Thomas Frölicher, has now investigated whether co-occur in combination with extreme events in other potential marine ecosystem stressors. In addition to heat, potential stressors also include high acidity levels in the ocean. "For the first time, we have quantified the frequency of compound events in which marine heatwaves happen together with extreme acidity", says Friedrich Burger, postdoctoral researcher and first author of the study just published in the journal Nature Communications. Extreme events of high ocean acidity are occurrences where the proton concentration in seawater is higher than normal.

Compound events especially frequent in the subtropical oceans

The main finding of the study, which is based on monthly observations from the surface from 1982 to 2019, is that marine heatwaves and extreme ocean acidity events occur relatively often together. This means that the negative impacts of past marine heatwaves were potentially exacerbated by extreme acidic conditions. "We can show," says ocean modeler Friedrich Burger, "that these compound events are most common in the subtropical oceans, but comparably rare in the high latitudes and tropical Pacific."

The co-occurrence of marine heatwaves and ocean acidity extremes in regions such as the subtropical oceans is caused by an increase in acidity at higher temperatures. However, if the temperature increase causes also other effects, such as less mixing of relatively more acidic subsurface water with , a heatwave can also reduce acidity and thus decrease the frequency of compound events. This happens in the Southern Ocean or the tropical Pacific. "To determine the relative frequency of combined extreme events, it is crucial to understand the effects of heatwaves on the circulation, biology, and chemistry of the respective ocean region" says Jens Terhaar, co-author of the study.

Compound events in the ocean are increasing strongly

As a result of climate change and continuing CO2 emissions, extreme events such as marine heatwaves and ocean acidity extremes will continue to increase in frequency, and so will compound marine heatwave and ocean acidity . Earth system model simulations conducted by the Bern researchers show that the number of days in which marine heatwaves and high acidity events co-occur increases 22-fold at a global warming of 2 °C compared to pre-industrial conditions. "This large projected increase may have severe impacts on marine ecosystems," said Thomas Frölicher, co-author.

A team led by Frölicher had already shown the impact of marine heatwaves in a 2018 Nature study. The conclusion was that ocean heatwaves can irreversibly damage ecosystems and may pose a threat to fisheries. Although there is evidence that can be further harmed by the concurrence of warm and acidic seawater conditions, still relatively little is known about the biological effects of co-occurrences of marine heatwaves and acidity extremes.

Explore further

IAP releases datasets of frequent marine heatwaves in most ocean regions over two decades
More information: Friedrich A. Burger et al, Compound marine heatwaves and ocean acidity extremes, Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-32120-7
Journal information: Nature Communications , Nature

Provided by University of Bern
Citation: Compound extreme events stress the oceans (2022, August 16) retrieved 16 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-compound-extreme-events-stress-oceans.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)