The University of Bern (German: Universität Bern, French: Université de Berne, Latin: Universitas Bernensis) is a university in the Swiss capital of Bern and was founded in 1834. It is regulated and financed by the Canton of Bern. It is a comprehensive university offering a broad choice of courses and programmes in eight faculties and some 160 institutes. The university is an international leader in certain fields of research, such as space research. Teaching and research activities are conducted on an interdisciplinary basis. For instance, the University of Bern is home to four of the National Centres of Competence in Research (NCCR) Climate (climate change research), North-South (sustainable development), Trade Regulation (international trade) and TransCure (membrane biology). With around 15,400 students, the University of Bern is a medium-sized Swiss university. Aside from the programmes and courses on offer, the attractions of the university include Bern's central location and quality of life, which is rated as one of the highest in the world.

Neutrino interaction rates measured at unprecedented energies

A team including researchers from the Laboratory for High Energy Physics at the University of Bern has successfully measured the interaction rates of neutrinos at unprecedented energies using the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) ...

General Physics

Jul 16, 2024

Chemicals from maize roots influence wheat yield

Maize roots secrete certain chemicals that affect the quality of soil. In some fields, this effect increases yields of wheat planted subsequent to maize in the same soil by more than 4%. This was proven by researchers from ...

Ecology

Aug 11, 2023

Could artificially dimming the sun prevent ice melt?

With methods of so-called geoengineering, the climate could theoretically be artificially influenced and cooled. Bernese researchers have now investigated whether it would be possible to prevent the melting of the West Antarctic ...

Earth Sciences

Aug 11, 2023

Researchers detect elusive planets with CHEOPS

With the help of the CHEOPS space telescope an international team of European astronomers managed to clearly identify the existence of four new exoplanets. The four mini-Neptunes are smaller and cooler, and more difficult ...

Astronomy

Jun 8, 2023

