The University of Bern (German: Universität Bern, French: Université de Berne, Latin: Universitas Bernensis) is a university in the Swiss capital of Bern and was founded in 1834. It is regulated and financed by the Canton of Bern. It is a comprehensive university offering a broad choice of courses and programmes in eight faculties and some 160 institutes. The university is an international leader in certain fields of research, such as space research. Teaching and research activities are conducted on an interdisciplinary basis. For instance, the University of Bern is home to four of the National Centres of Competence in Research (NCCR) Climate (climate change research), North-South (sustainable development), Trade Regulation (international trade) and TransCure (membrane biology). With around 15,400 students, the University of Bern is a medium-sized Swiss university. Aside from the programmes and courses on offer, the attractions of the university include Bern's central location and quality of life, which is rated as one of the highest in the world.

Address Hochschulstrasse 4, Berne, Canton of Berne, Switzerland Website http://www.unibe.ch/eng/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Bern

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

