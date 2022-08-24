August 24, 2022

Chemist shows that intermolecular interactions can attain previously unknown dimensions

by Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich

Chemist shows that intermolecular interactions can attain previously unknown dimensions
Credit: The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters

Intermolecular interactions are the forces that pertain between molecules. In general, these interactions scarcely extend beyond the boundaries of molecules. For the most part, they are effective over distances of less than 1 nanometer (10-9 m).

The largest distances discovered to date were in energy transmissions, where almost 10 nanometers were reached. A team led by LMU chemist Heinz Langhals has now found which, to the astonishment of the scientists, extend beyond 100 .

The researchers were able to demonstrate this using the concentration-dependent fluorescence decay time of dyes. "In this way, molecules can not only interact with their neighbors, but do so up to almost macroscopic dimensions," says Langhals.

In the view of the authors, this raises new possibilities for addressing macroscopically, making it an interesting prospect for molecular memories.

The research was published in The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters.

Explore further

New study refutes theory on transfer of light energy
More information: Heinz Langhals et al, Dependence of the Fluorescent Lifetime τ on the Concentration at High Dilution, The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acs.jpclett.2c01447
Journal information: Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters

Provided by Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Citation: Chemist shows that intermolecular interactions can attain previously unknown dimensions (2022, August 24) retrieved 24 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-chemist-intermolecular-interactions-previously-unknown.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why is platinum wire classed as a drug precursor ?

Aug 16, 2022

Searching for a reliable resource to practice IUPAC nomenclature

Aug 14, 2022

How does Cmax decrease over time in human body? Use half life?

Jul 31, 2022

Is this backed up by chemistry or is it a scam?

Jul 29, 2022

How to neutralize bromine that's eaten through it's container?

Jul 28, 2022

What is the most massive molecule ever?

Jul 27, 2022

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)