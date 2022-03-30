March 30, 2022

New study refutes theory on transfer of light energy

by Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich

light
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A new study in The Journal of Organic Chemistry refutes a theory on the transfer of light energy.

When light meets matter—say, sunlight striking the surface of the Earth—it is mostly absorbed and quickly converted into heat. In some cases, however, the light energy is also passed between , when a pigment excited by the light transfers the energy to another pigment. An example of this process is photosynthesis.

Numerous technological developments use this energy transfer, for which the physical chemist Theodor Förster developed a theory some 70 years ago. According to Förster resonance (FRET), the is transferred without radiation through resonance via small molecular dipole antennas—that is to say, electromagnetic interactions.

LMU chemist Prof. Heinz Langhals has now experimentally refuted this theory using the synthesis of test molecules. His results show that the energy is actually transferred via —akin to how a stage floor can carry the vibrations of a grand piano to a cello standing on the platform. This process can reach all the way down into nano dimensions, and the chemist thinks it will be particularly interesting for the further development of optical technologies.

Explore further

The molecular deflection of light radiation by means of diamantane
More information: Heinz Langhals et al, Vibronic Intramolecular Resonant Energy Transfer along More than 5 nm: Synthesis of Dyads for a Re-Examination of the Distance Function of FRET, The Journal of Organic Chemistry (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acs.joc.1c02682
Provided by Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Citation: New study refutes theory on transfer of light energy (2022, March 30) retrieved 30 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-refutes-theory-energy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
31 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Hubble Spots Farthest Star Ever Seen

2 hours ago

Light speed independent of source

2 hours ago

When are the initial and final momentums the same (conserved)?

2 hours ago

Find the center of mass of a uniform semicircular plate of radius R

2 hours ago

understanding heat of reaction

2 hours ago

Wedge product of a 2-form with a 1-form

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)