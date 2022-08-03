August 12, 2022

3D-printed, nickel-based electrocatalysts enable highly efficient hydrogen evolution

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

3D-printed, nickel-based electrocatalysts enable highly efficient hydrogen evolution
Schematic illustration of photo-curing 3D printing of Ni-based electrode. Credit: SARI

Water electrolysis is an effective method for producing hydrogen using renewable sources of energy. The development of cost-effective electrocatalysts for efficient and durable hydrogen evolution reaction in alkaline media is of vital importance to meet the increasing demand of hydrogen.

The platinum group metals exhibit excellent activity in evolution reaction, but their high cost hinders their widespread application.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Tang Zhiyong and Associate Professor Zhang Jie from the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute (SARI) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has proposed a novel photo-curing 3D-printing method to directly manufacture structured nickel-based electrocatalysts with unique gluten-like cubic structure and strong catalyst-substrate interaction.

The study was published in Nano Energy.

The photo-curing 3D printing has a much lower manufacturing cost than that of the selective laser melting 3D printing, and much higher degree of freedom and printing accuracy than that of direct ink writing 3D printing.

Based on this technology, the researchers optimized printing paste composition and post-treatment process. The resultant electrode surface exhibits gluten-like cubic structure, where Ti exists in amorphous state with with Ni, leading to increased and improved electrolytic properties.

The tailored nickel-based electrode exhibits excellent durability and a remarkable low overpotential, surpassing the commercial Pt/C catalyst and most of the state-of-the-art electrocatalysts.

Density functional theory calculations further reveal that the Ti doping decreases water dissociation energy barrier and hydrogen energy barrier, thus enhancing the hydrogen evolution reaction.

This work provides a novel strategy to precisely prepare the structured noble-metal-free catalysts with enhanced activity in alkaline water electrolysis. Moreover, the developed photo-curable 3D method provides an alternative option for manufacturing low-cost electrocatalysts with complex 3D architecture.

Explore further

Ultra-small hollow alloy nanoparticles for synergistic hydrogen evolution catalysis
More information: Zhaojing Han et al, Direct photo-curing 3D printing of nickel-based electrocatalysts for highly-efficient hydrogen evolution, Nano Energy (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.nanoen.2022.107615
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: 3D-printed, nickel-based electrocatalysts enable highly efficient hydrogen evolution (2022, August 12) retrieved 12 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-3d-printed-nickel-based-electrocatalysts-enable-highly.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Rigid binding material that can dissolve?

55 minutes ago

Modelling of two phase flow in packed bed (continued)

1 hour ago

Can I get any macro object of very small thickness such as 10 nm?

Aug 09, 2022

Lithium-Sulfur Batteries? Maybe

Aug 08, 2022

What is high breakthrough field?

Aug 07, 2022

Perovskite semiconductors for solar photovoltaic cells

Aug 06, 2022

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)