July 29, 2022

Methanol biotransformation enables efficient production of fatty acid from yeast

by LI Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Fatty acids and their derivatives are promising raw materials for manufacturing advanced biofuels, detergents, lubricants, surfactants and so on. The current supply of fatty acids is mainly through extraction from plants, which requires large amounts of arable land.

Methanol is an ideal and renewable feedstock for biomanufacturing. Methanol biotransformation might provide a sustainable route for fatty acid production with independence from arable land and fresh water.

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Zhou Yongjin from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has engineered yeast Ogataea polymorpha for efficient production of free (FFA) from sole by rewiring cellular metabolism and relieving the methanol toxicity.

This study was published in Nature Metabolism on July 11.

Yeast is widely used for baking and brewing, and is an ideal host for methanol-based biomanufacturing. However, cellular methanol metabolism is highly regulated and methanol toxicity might limit the biosynthetic efficiency. In particular, there is connecting methanol toxicity, methanol metabolism and product biosynthesis.

The researchers observed growth deficiency of engineered FFA producing Ogataea polymorpha in methanol, and this deficiency was restored by adaptive laboratory evolution. Multi-omics analysis (genomics, transcriptomics and lipidomics) showed that FFA overproduction perturbed phospholipid hemostasis.

A metabolic rewiring in this superior host achieved a high level of FFA accumulation (up to 15.9 g/L).

"This work reveals the mechanisms of methanol toxicity during bio-productions, and achieves efficient methanol biotransformation to value-added products for ," Prof. Zhou said.

More information: Jiaoqi Gao et al, Rescuing yeast from cell death enables overproduction of fatty acids from sole methanol, Nature Metabolism (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s42255-022-00601-0
Journal information: Nature Metabolism

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Methanol biotransformation enables efficient production of fatty acid from yeast (2022, July 29) retrieved 29 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-methanol-biotransformation-enables-efficient-production.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
