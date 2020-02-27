February 27, 2020

Novel photocatalytic method converts biopolyols and sugars into methanol and syngas

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Novel photocatalytic method converts biopolyols and sugars into methanol and syngas
Methanol and syngas act as the platform chemical connecting the biorefinery and petrochemical industry. Credit: WANG Min

A research group led by Prof. Wang Feng from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences recently developed a photocatalytic method for the conversion of biopolyols and sugars to methanol and syngas. The results were published in Nature Communications.

Methanol is considered to be the most promising clean liquid fuel for the future, and one that can be deployed on a large scale. In addition, it's a fundamental chemical material used for industrial production of ethylene and propylene. Currently, methanol is industrially produced from and coal.

Production of methanol from renewable and abundant carbon resources rather than fossils is a promising route. The bio-derived syngas to fabricate biomethanol is traditionally produced via gasification at high temperature (700-1000 degrees C). The process usually generates a mixture of CO, CO2, hydrocarbons and deficient H2 as well as coke, char and tar.

In the current study, the researchers converted biomass-derived polyols and sugars into methanol and syngas (CO+H2) via UV light irradiation at room temperature. The bio-syngas could be further used for the synthesis of methanol.

Cellulose and even raw wood sawdust can be converted into methanol or syngas after hydrogenolysis or hydrolysis pretreatment.

The researchers also found that Cu dispersed on titanium oxide nanorods (TNR) rich in defects effectively promoted selective C-C bond cleavage that produced methanol. Using this process, was obtained from glycerol with co-production of H2. A with CO selectivity up to 90% in the gas phase was obtained by controlling the energy band structure of Cu/TNR. The gas product could be facially tuned from CO2 to CO by controlling the energy band structure of Cu/TNR.

Explore further

A greener, simpler way to create syngas
More information: Min Wang et al. Photo splitting of bio-polyols and sugars to methanol and syngas, Nature Communications (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-14915-8
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Novel photocatalytic method converts biopolyols and sugars into methanol and syngas (2020, February 27) retrieved 27 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-photocatalytic-method-biopolyols-sugars-methanol.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are microwave susceptors attenuated in viscoelastic mediums?

16 hours ago

Interpreting Electrode Potentials

19 hours ago

Relation for the thermodynamic and transport properties of Methanol

21 hours ago

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Feb 26, 2020

Having trouble understanding pH = pKa log([A-]/[HA])

Feb 25, 2020

Are there microfibers of a different type?

Feb 24, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments