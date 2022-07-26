July 26, 2022

Infrared heater arrays help to simulate ecosystem-scale forest soil warming

by LI Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

forest soil
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Under global warming, the rising temperature will exert profound impacts on forest ecosystems. How forest ecosystems respond to climate warming will determine forest trajectories over the next 100 years.

However, due to the lack of long-term and large-size field warming experiments in forests, the potential responses of to rising temperature remain unclear.

Recently, in a field warming experiment in a temperate forest, scientists led by Prof. Fang Yunting from the Institute of Applied Ecology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, are evaluating the response of the existing biological communities to warming levels from ambient to +2°C, which is provided by large-scale infrared (IR) heater arrays.

This ecosystem-scale warming experiment is conducted in Qingyuan Forest, Northeast China. The primary goal of the warming experiment is to examine how and through what mechanisms tree growth and cycling respond to warming.

In the first four years (2018–2021), the IR heater arrays were capable of providing constant temperature elevation in the surface mineral soils over the large-scale plots (108 m2). Subsoils down to 60 cm were also warmed 1.2 to 2°C. As for , the IR warming did not significantly affect it either in surface soils or in subsoils.

Most importantly, the IR heater array overcomes complex field conditions, such as and snow, which demonstrates its feasibility for soil warming in tall-statured forest ecosystems.

This ongoing, long-term warming experiment can help us to see how the temperate forest responds to warming level predicted in the next several decades. Moreover, this forest warming site offers opportunities for collaborations across broad research interests, including soil fauna and plant feedback on future climatic conditions.

The study was published in Methods in Ecology and Evolution.

Explore further

Soil temperature drives nitric oxide emission
More information: Yihang Duan et al, Design and performance of an ecosystem‐scale forest soil warming experiment with infrared heater arrays, Methods in Ecology and Evolution (2022). DOI: 10.1111/2041-210X.13932
Journal information: Methods in Ecology and Evolution

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Infrared heater arrays help to simulate ecosystem-scale forest soil warming (2022, July 26) retrieved 26 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-infrared-heater-arrays-simulate-ecosystem-scale.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

BITCOIN, Heists, Thefts, Hacks, Scams, and Losses

1 hour ago

Modelling of two phase flow in packed bed (continued)

1 hour ago

Switching from Biology undergrad to Physics grad...

1 hour ago

the limit of the perimeter of Koch snowflake as s(0) goes to zero

1 hour ago

Choosing a pulse capacitor , ESR vs reactance at frequency

1 hour ago

Today I learned

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)