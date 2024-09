Methods in Ecology and Evolution (MEE) is a British Ecological Society journal that promotes the development of new methods in ecology & evolution, and facilitates their dissemination and uptake by the research community.

Publisher Wiley-Blackwell on behalf of the British Ecological Society Country United Kingdom History 2010-present Website http://www.methodsinecologyandevolution.org/ Impact factor 2016 (5.708)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA