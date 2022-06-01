June 1, 2022

Nature of five-coordinated aluminum on γ-Al2O3 surface

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Nature of five-coordinated aluminum on γ-Al2O3 surface
Graphical abstract. Credit: ACS Central Science (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acscentsci.1c01497

γ-Al2O3, an important catalyst and catalyst support, is widely used in various industrial applications. The five-coordinated aluminum, or Al(V), on the surface of γ-Al2O3 can affect the catalytic performances of γ-Al2O3.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Hou Guangjin from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with Dr. Gan Zhehong from the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, for the first time observed the structure of Al(V) on the surface of γ-Al2O3 using ultrahigh-field (1.5GHz) solid-state Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy.

This study was published in ACS Central Science on May 23.

The researchers investigated the structural properties of commercial γ-Al2O3 and amorphous alumina nanosheets (Al2O3-NS) rich in Al(V) by ultrahigh-field multinuclear and multi-dimensional Magic Angle Spinning (MAS) NMR.

They analyzed the species in both aluminas and found the flexible structural features on the surface of Al2O3-NS. And they demonstrated the on the surface of γ-Al2O3 with close spatial proximity that were able to be removed under high-temperature dehydration, resulting in surface structure reconstruction.

Moreover, by using ultrahigh-field 27Al-27Al double-quantum NMR, the researchers for the first time revealed that most Al(V) species tended to aggregate into Al(V) domains on the surface of γ-Al2O3 like Al2O3-NS, rather than tetragonal pyramid coordination on (100) surface previously predicted from .

"These new insights into Al(V) species would help us to better understand the structure and function relationship of γ-Al2O3 when used as catalysts and supports," said Prof. Hou.

Explore further

Researchers discover mechanism behind influence of irradiation defects on tritium permeation barrier
More information: Zhenchao Zhao et al, Nature of Five-Coordinated Al in γ-Al2O3 Revealed by Ultra-High-Field Solid-State NMR, ACS Central Science (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acscentsci.1c01497
Journal information: ACS Central Science

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Nature of five-coordinated aluminum on γ-Al2O3 surface (2022, June 1) retrieved 1 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-nature-five-coordinated-aluminum-al2o3-surface.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Life's great mysteries (things that make NO sense)

1 hour ago

Locality in Bell Experiments

1 hour ago

Chemistry

1 hour ago

This is for an insight article, bivariate induction proof using Calc3

1 hour ago

Determine the set of values of ##n## that satisfy the inequality

1 hour ago

Unified Field Theory

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)