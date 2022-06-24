June 24, 2022

Friends at first sniff: People drawn to others who smell like them

by Issam AHMED

Friends at first sniff: People drawn to others who smell like them
We smell each other's body odor, volatile molecules, and in same sex dyads, similar body odor predicts friendship. There is actual chemistry in social chemistry. Credit: Weizmann Institute of Science

It's often said that people who click right away share "chemistry."

This expression could be true in the literal sense, according to a new study published in the journal Science Advances on Friday, which finds people with similar body odors are more likely to hit it off as .

"Nonhuman terrestrial mammals constantly sniff themselves and each other and, based on this, decide who is or foe," wrote a group of researchers led by Inbal Ravreby at Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel.

Since people seek friends who are similar to themselves, the team hypothesized that humans may smell themselves and others to subconsciously estimate body odor similarity and judge their compatibility.

Credit: Inbal Ravreby

To find out, they set about collecting samples from pairs of same-sex, non-romantic friends who described themselves as having clicked at first sight, that is to say "where a sense of friendship was formed before extensive biographical information was exchanged," according to the paper.

After an extensive recruitment effort, they found 20 pairs, half of whom were male, and the other half female, all aged between 22 and 39 years old.

In order to prevent contamination or outside factors influencing their samples, all participants had to follow a strict protocol that included avoiding pungent foods and sleeping away from their partner and pets in a clean cotton T-shirt that was provided to them.

The T-shirts were collected in ziplock bags and tested with an electronic nose—a device equipped with sensors to analyze . The researchers found that the odor signatures of "click friends" were statistically more closely matched than odors between non-friends.

To assess whether the eNose results accurately mirrored , the team recruited human smellers and devised a set of tests to check the validity of their result.

In one of these tests, for example, the human smellers were presented with three odors: two from a pair of click friends, and one outlier. They successfully identified the pairs and rejected the outlier.

Smell predicted friendships too

These results seemed to confirm the hypothesis that similar smells might spur friendship, but an alternative explanation was that people who are friends spend a lot of time together and so have similar body- shaping experiences, such as where they live and what they eat.

To disentangle these two possibilities, the team devised another test to see whether smell could be a successful predictor in whether two people who've never met go on to click.

They recruited 17 strangers and had them all interact with one another in a test called the "Mirror Game"—standing half a meter apart so they could subconsciously smell each other, they were asked to mimic each other's hand movements for two minutes, without talking to each other.

Friends at first sniff: People drawn to others who smell like them
We smell each other's body odor, volatile molecules, and in same sex dyads, similar body odor predicts friendship. There is actual chemistry in social chemistry. Credit: Weizmann Institute of Science

Chemical similarity in their odors, as tested by the eNose, successfully predicted mutual clicks in 77 percent of cases, and predicted 68 percent of cases where both sides said they did not click.

What's more, the closer people's smell was, the more they reported liking each other, understanding one another, and feeling greater chemistry between themselves.

Together, the study's results "converged to suggest that human same-sex nonromantic click friends smell more similar to each other than expected by chance," the team concluded.

Humans, unlike other terrestrial mammals, use complex language to interact, and so it's possible the effects of smell in lab settings were amplified compared to how important they may have been in real life, the team wrote.

"Nevertheless, we think our results imply that we may also be more like other terrestrial mammals in this respect than we typically appreciate."

Explore further

COVID: Six ways long-term smell loss can affect us
More information: Inbal Ravreby et al, There is chemistry in social chemistry, Science Advances (2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abn0154
Journal information: Science Advances

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Friends at first sniff: People drawn to others who smell like them (2022, June 24) retrieved 24 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-friends-people-drawn.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
57 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

2 hours ago

Optimum journey time with calculus

2 hours ago

Conservation of momentum and conservation of energy details

2 hours ago

How to derive the sampling distribution of some statistics

2 hours ago

Infrared Photovoltaics

2 hours ago

Why does hot air have low pressure?

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)