August 5, 2019 report

Evidence found of evolution influencing number of neurons that sense certain odors

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Evidence found of evolution influencing number of neurons that sense certain odors
Highly abundant olfactory receptors are tuned to detect food odors in humans and pheromones in mouse. Credit: Luis Saraiva, Eman Abou-Moussa

An international team of researchers has found evidence of evolution influencing the number of neurons that sense certain odors in mammals. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their genetic study of the mucosa involved in the sense of smell in several mammals and what they found.

The is, of course, one of the five basic senses—it allows us to detect odors in the air around us. Being able to smell something helps us and other animals figure out what to eat, and in some cases, what not to eat to avoid getting sick. In this new effort, the researcher began their effort with a hypothesis—suggesting that it was likely that mammals tend to have more of the type of that they need to find the particular types of food they eat. To find out if this is indeed the case, they collected mucosa samples from several : mice, macaques, humans, dogs, rats and marmosets. In humans, such mucosa is not found in the nose, instead, it is located in the forehead above the nose.

In mammals, the sense of smell develops as a result of smell receptors being activated by chemicals in the air. Such receptors are in turn expressed by sensory neurons, which are located in mucosa. The nerves then send signals to the brain which describe which particular odors are being smelled. To learn more about receptors in mammals, the team carried out mRNA analysis of each of the samples they obtained to find out which genes were switched on when a was in the process of smelling something.

The researchers report that they found the expression of smelling genes to be "broadly conserved" across all of the they were studying. But they also found that the number of sensory neurons that were activated by different chemicals varied by species. They suggest that this finding is evidence of evolution playing a role in determining the abundance of smelling receptors in mammals—there tend to more of the types tied to the foods a given species eats.

Explore further

Genetics and environment combine to give everyone a unique sense of smell
More information: Luis R. Saraiva et al. A transcriptomic atlas of mammalian olfactory mucosae reveals an evolutionary influence on food odor detection in humans, Science Advances (2019). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aax0396
Journal information: Science Advances

© 2019 Science X Network

Citation: Evidence found of evolution influencing number of neurons that sense certain odors (2019, August 5) retrieved 5 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-evidence-evolution-neurons-odors.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
25 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration