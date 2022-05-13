May 13, 2022

Novel zeolites-silver catalyst boosts formaldehyde oxidation at low temperatures

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Novel zeolites-silver catalyst boosts formaldehyde oxidation at low temperatures
Free-energy diagrams of the oxidation processes. a MF (red line) and b HCHO (blue line) oxidation on Ag(100) surface, respectively. The transition-state structures are shown as insets, where the Ag, C, O, and H are represented in silver, gray, red, and white, respectively. Credit: Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-29936-8

A research group led by Prof. Xiao Jianping and Assoc. Prof. Jiao Feng from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with Prof. Qu Zhenping from Dalian University of Technology, designed a tandem bifunctional zeolites-silver (Ag) catalyst that could boost formaldehyde oxidation at low temperatures.

This study was published in Nature Communications on April 22.

Theoretical calculations and experimental results showed the activity of oxidation was influenced by the separation between the two components in bifunctional .

The researchers found a volcano trend for the separation between ZSM-5 and Ag nanoparticles, which means it's not "the closer, the better."

Detached acidic-ZSM-5-activated formaldehyde could generate gaseous intermediates of methyl formate, which was more easily oxidized by subsequent components (Ag). The Ag component would inevitably adsorb unreacted formaldehyde molecules and thereby led to lower methyl formate oxidation activity when the two components were packed too close.

The methyl formate oxidation on Ag components obtained high activity by suppressing the formation of dioxymethylene (DOM), which was hard to be further oxidized.

Compared to that of monofunctional supported silver catalyst, the formaldehyde conversion was increased by 50 times (100% versus 2%) at 70 degrees Celsius.

Explore further

Researchers reveal multi-path mechanism in electrochemical CO2 reduction
More information: Na Li et al, Bifunctional zeolites-silver catalyst enabled tandem oxidation of formaldehyde at low temperatures, Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-29936-8
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Novel zeolites-silver catalyst boosts formaldehyde oxidation at low temperatures (2022, May 13) retrieved 13 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-zeolites-silver-catalyst-boosts-formaldehyde-oxidation.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
30 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Magnetic field generated by an infinitely long current-carrying wire

37 minutes ago

Given three random numbers between 0 and 1, how to evenly populate a sphere?

57 minutes ago

Relationship between accelerations of blocks 1 and 2

1 hour ago

Weird News Compilation

1 hour ago

How do you solve this? (root to an exponent that's larger than the root)

1 hour ago

Force to apply to a loop moving away from a current-carrying wire

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)