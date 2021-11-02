November 2, 2021

'Chainmail catalysis' improves efficiency of CO oxidation at room temperature

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Graphene-isolated Pt from CoNi nanoparticles (Pt|CoNi) for efficiently catalytic CO oxidation. Credit: HU Jingting

CO oxidation at room temperature is significant for gas purification. Pt promoted by 3d transition metals (TMs) is a promising candidate for this reaction. However, TMs are prone to be deeply oxidized in an oxygen-rich atmosphere, leading to low activity.

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Deng Dehui from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) designed a chainmail catalysis of graphene-isolated Pt from CoNi nanoparticles (Pt|CoNi) for CO oxidation at room .

The study was published in Nature Communications on Oct. 04.

CoNi alloy was protected by ultrathin graphene shell from and therefore modulated the electronic property of Pt-graphene interface via electron penetration effect. It achieved near 100% CO conversion at , while there were limited conversions over Pt/C and Pt/CoNiOx catalysts.

By experiments and theoretical calculations, the researchers indicated that CO could saturate Pt sites, but O2 could adsorb at the Pt-graphene interface without competing with CO, which facilitated the O2 activation and the subsequent surface reaction.

"The graphene-isolated system in this work is distinct from the classical metal-metal oxide for catalysis, and it provides a new thought for the design of heterogeneous catalysts," said Prof. Deng.

More information: Yong Wang et al, Electron penetration triggering interface activity of Pt-graphene for CO oxidation at room temperature, Nature Communications (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-26089-y
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
