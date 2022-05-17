May 17, 2022

Rocket engine exhaust pollution extends high into Earth's atmosphere

by American Institute of Physics

Rocket engine exhaust pollution extends high into Earth's atmosphere
Rocket exhaust plume at 30 km as obtained by high-resolution computational fluid dynamics simulations. Temperature varies from 680 K (dark yellow) to 2,400 K (bright yellow). Credit: Ioannis Kokkinankis, Dimitris Drikakis, University of Nicosia, Cyprus

Reusable space technology has led to a rise in space transportation at a lower cost, as popularized by commercial spaceflights of companies like SpaceX and Virgin Galactic. What is poorly understood, however, is rockets' propulsion emissions creating significant heating and compositional changes in the atmosphere.

In Physics of Fluids, researchers from the University of Nicosia in Cyprus assessed the potential impact of a rocket launch on by investigating the heat and and rapid mixing of the combustion byproducts for altitudes up to 67 kilometers into the atmosphere.

"Improved understanding of rocket emissions requires modeling and simulation of fluid dynamics of rocket into the atmosphere," said co-author Dimitris Drikakis.

The team modeled the exhaust gases and developing plume at several altitudes along a typical trajectory of a standard present-day rocket. They did this as a prototypical example of a two-stage rocket to transport people and payloads into Earth's orbit and beyond.

"We show that pollution from rockets should not be underestimated as frequent future rocket launches could have a significant cumulative effect on the Earth's climate," said co-author Ioannis Kokkinakis.

The researchers found the production of thermal nitrogen oxides (NOx), components of the combustion exhaust, can remain high up to altitudes with an ambient atmospheric pressure above or even slightly below the nozzles' exit pressure, i.e., below an altitude of approximately 10 km.

At the same time, the emitted mass of carbon dioxide as the rocket climbs 1 kilometer in altitude in the mesosphere is equivalent to that contained in 26 cubic kilometers of atmospheric air at the same altitude.

They found the impact on the atmosphere locally and momentarily in the mesosphere can be significant. While air currents will gradually transport and mix the exhaust CO2 throughout the atmosphere, eventually bringing the CO2 back down to its naturally occurring levels, the over which this happens is not clear.

The scientists believe a certain number of rocket launches might still exist above which mesospheric carbon dioxide could accumulate over time, thus increasing the naturally occurring levels and affecting our climate.

Their results suggest that in the , sufficient NOx could be produced over the time it takes the rocket to reach an altitude of 10 kilometers to pollute over 2 cubic kilometers of atmospheric air with a NOx concentration that, according to the World Health Organization, would be at a level hazardous to .

"We hope that commercial flight companies, such as SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, and the New Shepard, and their associated engine manufacturers, will consider these effects in future designs," said Drikakis.

Explore further

Axiom launch: Why commercial space travel could be another giant leap for air pollution
More information: Atmospheric pollution from rockets, Physics of Fluids (2022). DOI: 10.1063/5.0090017
Journal information: Physics of Fluids

Provided by American Institute of Physics
Citation: Rocket engine exhaust pollution extends high into Earth's atmosphere (2022, May 17) retrieved 17 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-rocket-exhaust-pollution-high-earth.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
37 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Change in the order of integration in triple integrals

8 hours ago

Air Flow / Fan Placement?

8 hours ago

Was Einstein a fool when he said that "Imagination is more important

8 hours ago

And that's bad!

8 hours ago

Distance contraction?

8 hours ago

How to express ωₙ in terms of only mass (m) and stiffness (k)?

9 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (1)